Mumbai: A special court designated under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act sentenced a 33-year-old man to five years in prison for sexually harassing an 11-year-old girl within her school premises in Marine Lines in November 2016. Special judge Madhuri Deshpande, in an order issued on February 20, stated that the prosecution had presented sufficient evidence to establish that the accused is guilty of the crime. Man sentenced to five years for sexually harassing 11-year-old girl at school

The incident occurred on November 17, 2016, around noon, when the victim was playing in the school compound while waiting for her parents to complete a fee-related procedure for her younger brother. According to the girl’s testimony, a man walking towards the school gate touched her inappropriately. When she screamed, her father rushed to the scene and attempted to apprehend the accused, who managed to flee. The man is not affiliated with the school; he is a random individual loitering outside the campus, leering at young girls.

Following the incident, an FIR was registered at Azad Maidan police station, leading to the arrest of the accused, identified as Nadeem Khan. The prosecution examined nine witnesses, including the minor girl, who testified that she had noticed the man observing her and her brother a few days prior to the incident. While the defence argued that Khan had been falsely implicated, the court found no inconsistencies in the statements of the girl, her father, and a junior school clerk.

“The prosecution has presented sufficient evidence to prove that the accused is guilty of the crime. The charges under section 354 (assaulting or using criminal force against a woman to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 9(m) (aggravated sexual assault on a child under 12 years) under the POCSO Act stand proven,” the court observed.

In addition to sentencing Khan to five years in prison, the court imposed a fine of ₹5,000. Expressing concern over the impact of such crimes, the court remarked, “Such incidents create an alarming situation in society, making children feel unsafe even in their own homes and surroundings. The psychological trauma suffered by the minor victim is profound and unforgettable.”