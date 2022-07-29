Man shot dead, brother injured in attack in Ambernath
In a shocking incident, a man was shot dead while his brother was seriously injured after being attacked by unknown goons in Ambernath on Friday afternoon.
In a fight between two gangs, several men from the two groups were seen chasing one another with sticks and sharp objects. The firing took place in Vadavli, opposite the Shiv Sena Shakha.
The deceased, Tushar Gunjal (32), and his injured brother, Ganesh Gunjal (30), are residents of the same area in a chawl near the Shakha.
Shivaji Nagar police informed that the siblings were standing near the Shakha when four persons – two waiting in a car and two on foot – approached the victims and fired three rounds. The four of them ran away in the car after the shooting.
Tushar, who suffered bullet injuries in the stomach, ran towards the accused who hit him with sticks. The two brothers tried to chase the accused but they collapsed. After firing on Tushar, the accused tried to fire at Ganesh. But, as the accused ran out of bullets, Ganesh was saved.
In the CCTV footage of the area, after the incident, the members of Gunjal’s gang were seen chasing the accused. The police admitted the two to a private hospital where Tushar was declared dead and Ganesh is still critical due to injuries from sharp objects.
Prashant Mohite, DCP zone 4, said, “There are a total of four accused. Two of them came and attacked the two (victims) and escaped in a four-wheeler in which two others were present. Tushar suffered bullet injury and Ganesh was attacked with sharp objects. The two brothers were involved in a conflict related to demolition of a building in the area. We are investigating this in detail.”
The Gunjal siblings allegedly ran a gambling business in the area. Tushar was married and has left behind a daughter while Ganesh, also married, has two children while his mother runs a hooch business.
Ganesh was accused in a murder case of a cable operator, Mangesh Lanjekar, over a business rivalry.
10 Chinese nationals under police scanner for running international racket of fraudulent loan apps
Mumbai: As many as ten Chinese nationals are under the scanner of Mumbai Cyber police that busted a massive international loan fraud racket which is allegedly been operated by Chinese nationals since 2018 in India. They lured hundreds of Indian youths by offering them jobs in FinTech companies and call centres, systematically made them work for the loan fraud racket and cheated lakhs of Indians with thousands of crores in the past four years.
Of women, by women, for women: A tiny library for a big cause
The Sister Library, at its core, is a community-owned feminist library. It is by no means the first in the city. Started by artist Aqui Thami in 2018 as a travelling library, Sister Library found a home in Bandra a year later. Thami says the library—which sports a deep pink, bordering on red walls—isn't meant to be a “hangout” spot, where people can sit with their libraries. The library is minded by children from Dharavi.
College professor mowed down by dumper on Sinhgad road
A 38-year-old college professor was killed after being run over by a speeding dumper near Shinde ground in Wadgaon Budruk on Sinhgad road around 9 am on Friday. The deceased, identified as Vaishli Thite, was on her way to Zeal Education College where she worked when her two-wheeler was hit by a dumper with registration number MH12 LT0624 and the victim came under the wheels.
Family of 4 found dead in Shivaji Nagar, suicide suspected
Mumbai: Four members of a family, including two children, were found dead in their house in the Shivaji Nagar area in Govandi on Friday. Police suspect that the couple had a suicide pact. The police has registered Accidental Death Report and is investigating the reason behind the incident. As per the preliminary investigation, the man, his wife, their son and daughter died by suicide, police said, adding that the woman was six months pregnant.
Special MCOCA court grants bail to accused in Pune
Pune: The special MCOCA (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act) court at Shivajinagar on Wednesday granted bail to an accused Akhtar Ismael Shaikh arrested by the Kondhwa police station for allegedly committing a body offence and being part of an organised crime syndicate. According to the special public prosecutor PP Fargade, on October 8, 2021, there was a verbal quarrel between one Akram Pathan and Arbaz Shaikh in Kondhwa.
