Man slips from building duct while avoiding friends playing Holi in Ambernath, dies

A 26-year-old man, who tried to escape from his friends who were playing Holi, died on Friday evening in Ambernath. He went to the building terrace and accidentally slipped from a duct area. Police have registered an accidental death report in this matter.

Apart from this, there were four assaults and one accidental death reported on the day of Holi. The reason for the assault was similar in all the cases –throwing balloons or colours during the festival.

The deceased was identified as Suraj More, 26, a resident of Shivaji Nagar. He shifted to a new residence recently. Along with his elder brother, he went to meet their old friends residing at Sharda Society. While they were standing on the ground of the building chatting with friends, some other old friends saw both and started to throw colour at these two brothers.

An officer from Shivaji Nagar police station said, “The two brothers ran to hide. The elder brother Tushar took shelter on the first floor while Suraj went to the terrace. The friends saw Suraj falling. His legs were injured and they took him to a nearby hospital from where he was shifted to another hospital but was declared dead during the treatment.”

Senior police inspector, Madhukar Bhoge, said, “His post-mortem report is awaited. We have registered an accidental death report in the matter.”

Meanwhile, in Ulhasnagar, one person suffered serious head injuries while his two friends suffered minor injuries after 10-15 youngsters attacked them with a stone for asking to stop throwing balloons at them. A similar incident occurred in Mumbra, Kolsewadi and Bhiwandi city police station limits on Friday.

In Mumbra, a 19-year-old was beaten up by four accused. They have been arrested by Mumbra police. The issue started after the complainant and his friend asked the accused why they targeted them and threw water balloons.

In Bhiwandi, a woman registered a complaint against three accused of throwing colour at her and her children forcefully. After arguing with them, the accused broke floor tiles on her head.

Under Kolsewadi police station limits, a 35-year-old man and his 15-year-old nephew were assaulted for throwing colour on the accused who they knew for a long time. The accused didn’t like the nephew colouring him and hence started assaulting them.

In Badlapur, a 27-year-old Ashutosh Sansare played Holi, danced for two hours, came back home and slept. In the evening, he was found dead. His body has been sent for post-mortem to find the reason for his sudden death.