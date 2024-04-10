Man who shot acquaintance over financial dispute at Antop Hill arrested

Mumbai: Three days after a 35-year-old man was shot at in the Antop Hill area over a financial dispute, the accused, Vivek Shettiar, a history sheeter, was arrested from Dombivli by the Mumbai Crime Branch’s Unit 3 on Tuesday. In a heated argument fueled by alcohol, Shettiar shot the victim Akash Kadam with a country-made pistol on his abdomen for which Kadam is being treated at Sion Hospital. HT Image

The Antop Hill police have already arrested Chettiar’s wife, Parveen, for her alleged involvement in the conspiracy and his friend Parag Govil who had allegedly supplied a pistol to him for the bid on the victim’s life on Monday, said a police official.

An Andheri resident, Chettiar, is a history sheeter and was out on bail during the COVID-19 pandemic after his arrest in a murder case, in which he along with a few others, had stabbed one Mayur Panchal outside the Royal Smoke Hookah Parlour in Goregaon after a brawl broke out between two groups when he accidentally bumped into a person while dancing. Panchal died during treatment at Cooper Hospital. Panchal worked as a salesman at a mall in Powai and had gone to the hookah parlour with friends, a police officer said.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Datta Nalawade of the Crime Branch said, “ There were in all 12 cases against Chettiar, six were registered against him before the pandemic while six cases including an attempt to murder and house-break-in cases were registered after Covid 19. He is a notorious criminal”.

“He did not use a mobile phone and was not even visiting at his home and he always met his wife in a lodge. Chettiar had taken Rs. 7 lakh from the victim Akash Kadam for some work and did not return. Kadam visited the accused’s place to recover his money fought with Chettiar’s wife and used filthy language on her. She then narrated to her husband who in fit of rage decided to kill Kadam” said Nalawade.

Chettiar and his wife then met in a lodge at Goregaon where she told him about the argument between Kadam. Kadam then called his friend Parag Govil who arranged a pistol for him. Chettiar then visited Kadam’s house in Nav Tarun Naik Nagar shot him in his abdomen at 5am on April 6 and fled from the spot. Kadam was rushed to Sion Hospital with injuries to his stomach and Antop Hill police station was informed about the incident, said a police officer.

The police then launched a manhunt for Chettiar and the crime branch was also conducting a parallel investigation and got information that he was hiding in the Dombivali area. The official of unit 3 visited there and managed to arrest the accused. He was brought to Mumbai and once he confessed the crime he was handed over to the Antop Hill police station for further legal process, added the official.

A case has been registered under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and under relevant sections of the Arms Act. The complaint has been registered following a complaint lodged by Kadam’s mother, Vasanti. Kadam stays alone in Antop Hill in a rented home and his family stays in the Saat Rasta area.