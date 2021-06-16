Marathi actor Mayuresh Kotkar gets bail 2 days after arrest for Facebook post

Thane: Marathi actor Mayuresh Kotkar got bail on Wednesday, two days after he was arrested for making alleged derogatory comments against Maharashtra urban development minister Eknath Shinde and his family over the naming of the upcoming international airport in Navi Mumbai.

His lawyer B Sonawane said, “Court has granted bail on Wednesday to Kotkar. The argument happened on Tuesday, but the court reserved the order; and on Wednesday, he is out on bail.”

Mayuresh Kotkar, who has acted in some Marathi serials and films, was arrested on Monday under Section 505 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for publishing a statement with the intent to provoke and cause violence between communities, police had claimed explaining his arrest. However, it was criticised by opposition leaders in the state.

Kotkar allegedly used defamatory language against minister Eknath Shinde and his parents while questioning the minister’s suggestion to name the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport after Shiv Sena founder and patriarch Balasaheb Thackeray, who passed away on November 17, 2012. Kotkar was demanding that the airport be named after Dinkar B Patil, a former parliamentarian from Maharashtra and a senior member of Peasants and Workers Party of India, who passed away on June 24, 2012.

Last week, local villagers protested against the proposal by forming a 12-km-long human chain and threatened to lay a siege on the Konkan Bhavan in Navi Mumbai on June 24 over the issue. Kotkar also supported the protests.

Shiv Sena corporator Yogesh Jankar, who filed the police complaint against Kotkar, said use of “objectionable or defamatory” language for any person or his family was not acceptable.

“There should be some limitations while arguing or posting anything on social media. Therefore I came forward to lodge a complaint,” he said.