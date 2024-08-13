MARD to suspend work from today to protest Kolkata medico’s rape-murder

MUMBAI: Resident doctors of Maharashtra have announced the suspension of all elective and non-emergency services from today to show solidarity with their colleagues who are protesting across the nation against the rape-murder of a postgraduate trainee in Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College. The body of the medico was found in a seminar hall at the hospital on Friday morning, and a civic volunteer was arrested on Saturday in connection with the crime. Mumbai, India – Aug 12, 2024: Maharashtra doctors protesting in solidarity with Kolkata doctor's recent horrific incident at R.G. Kar Medical College in Kolkata, where a fellow doctor was brutally assaulted and killed, had left us all deeply shaken in response, and following the recent mob attack at Saint George Hospital, MARD JJH, in coordination with Central MARD, ASMI, and GMCSA, will be taking the following actions Protesting with Wear a black Armband/ribbon during workplace to show unity and silent protest, Candle march at the Gol Garden, JJ Hospital, in Mumbai, India, on Monday, Aug 12, 2024. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

In a statement released on Monday, the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) said that the decision was in response to the crime that has sparked outrage all over the nation. Like resident doctors across India, who have demanded justice and a speedy investigation of the case, BMC MARD too released a statement calling for quick justice and demanding changes for the safety of doctors.

The demands made by BMC MARD include the immediate appointment of a central agency to investigate the Kolkata case and the setting up of an expert committee to implement the Central Healthcare Protection Act to provide legal safeguards for healthcare workers. In addition, it has demanded an urgent audit of security measures at medical institutions, with a MARD representative present during the process, and a thorough review of hospital surveillance systems for total coverage and proper monitoring.

“There will be a little inconvenience for patients, but the crime in Kolkata happened during working hours,” said a member of BMC MARD. “Until our demands are met, we will not resume work. But if there is an emergency and a doctor is needed, we are still there to treat patients.”

“We strongly condemn this barbaric act and demand that the perpetrators be swiftly identified and brought to justice. Resident doctors will render their services in emergency duties to ensure that patient care is not compromised during this period,” the statement said.

The Maharashtra Association of Bonded Resident Doctors (MABRD) also released a statement, backing the MARD strike and demanded a transparent and impartial investigation into the Kolkata crime by the CBI. MABRD also called for timely justice for the deceased, appropriate compensation to the family, and immediate legal action against, and termination of, any irresponsible authorities connected to the case.

In its statement, MABRD also stressed the importance of prohibiting the availability of liquor and other substances near hospitals and colleges. It has asked all senior resident doctors to participate in the protest by wearing black ribbons while on duty. Resident doctors at the civic-run Cooper Hospital, Vile Parle, meanwhile, will hold a candlelight march on Tuesday evening.

In the absence of the resident doctors, civic hospitals have made alternative arrangements to reduce inconvenience to patients. According to an official from KEM Hospital, Parel, the hospital has arranged for duties in the OPD, wards, labs and other departments.

“All elective surgeries that were scheduled for Tuesday will be postponed,” said Abhijit Bangar, additional municipal commissioner. “We can manage for a day with interns and nurses, and for emergencies, the resident doctors are still available. But beyond tomorrow, it is going to be very difficult as we cannot postpone the elective surgeries for a long time. I have had discussions with the hospital deans about resolving this matter.”