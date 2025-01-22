Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jan 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Marina plan at Gateway was first mooted in 2011

ByLinah Baliga
Jan 22, 2025 07:42 AM IST

Colaba residents are firmly opposing the proposed new marina between Gateway and Radio Club, saying it would further compound traffic and pedestrian congestion in the area

MUMBAI: The proposed marina in Colaba, which has kicked up a storm of protest from Colaba residents, was first proposed 14 years ago, when Prithviraj Chavan was chief minister in 2011. The idea has its roots in a discussion held on February 3, 2011, between Ajit Kumar Jain, principal secretary to the chief minister, and RH Khwaja, tourism secretary with the Government of India.

Marina plan at Gateway was first mooted in 2011
Marina plan at Gateway was first mooted in 2011

During the meeting, Khwaja had expressed strong dissatisfaction with the conditions at the embarkation point for ferries travelling to Elephanta and Mandwa in Raigad district. Ferries and launches leave for Mandwa, the Elephanta Caves and for short harbuor cruises from the Gateway of India. Khwaja, in his meeting, criticised the “deplorable” state of the Elephanta Caves and stressed the need for improvements in passenger safety in the ferries plying from Gateway of India.

He had recommended that the Maharashtra government take immediate action to address these issues, including obtaining permission from the Mumbai Port Trust (now the Mumbai Port Authority) and the Indian Navy for the construction of a floating jetty at Gateway.

Khwaja recommended that the state Transport Department also pursue a proposal for modern embarkation facilities at Ferry Wharf in Mazgaon, while the Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB) should also consider constructing floating jetties at other locations such as Mandwa, Kashid and Murud-Janjira, among others, along the Konkan coast. These recommendations were outlined in a circular dated February 2, 2011, issued by the office of the CM’s secretariat.

The MMB revived the proposal for a floating jetty in 2023 and issued a tender for a new marina near the Gateway of India but the matter stalled. The proposal has since been revived in light of chief minister Devendra Fadnavis’s 100-day programme, an ambitious mission that bureaucrats will have to implement within a time-bound period.

The MMB had planned a floating jetty or an extension of the one at Gateway, but the Western Naval Command said it would be too close to their naval base. A few months ago, the ports department had called on then Vice-Admiral of the Western Naval Command and said that building a marina further south, near Radio Club, was a better alternative.

Colaba residents are, however, firmly opposing the proposed new marina between Gateway and Radio Club, saying it would further compound traffic and pedestrian congestion in the area. They point out that the heritage precinct, which draws throngs of tourists year-round and is already burdened by traffic congestion, will be overwhelmed by such a plan.

Subhash Motwani, president of the Clean Heritage Colaba Residents’ Association, also alleged that politicians who have mooted the idea are disconnected from the ground reality at gateway. “At the Radio Club, the tidal waves rise to alarming levels during the monsoon.” The area is prone to flooding during the monsoon and tidal waves batter the wall and pavement at the Gateway, especially during high tide. “It doesn’t make sense to build a marina here,” he said.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 22, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On