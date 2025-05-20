Menu Explore
Masked man slashes woman to death at Ulwe, flees

BySameera Kapoor Munshi
May 20, 2025 06:30 AM IST

The police have begun looking for CCTV footage in the area and questioning the victim’s family, relatives and friends

NAVI MUMBAI: The Ulwe police are on the lookout for an unidentified accused who killed a 27-year-old woman by slitting her throat on Sunday night.

(Shutterstock)
(Shutterstock)

The woman, identified as Alvina Kishorsingh alias Alvina Adamali Khan, was married to Kishorsingh Rajput (30) and was living for the past four years in Ulwe’s Sector 5. The couple earned their livelihood through a medical store. They had no children.

The police have begun looking for CCTV footage in the area and questioning the victim’s family, relatives and friends. According to eyewitnesses, the murderer had concealed his identity by covering his face. After the woman collapsed on the road, pedestrians rushed to her assistance.

The incident is reported to have occurred between 11.35 pm and 12.30 am on the road in front of a building called Radiance Splendor in Sector 5. The preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was returning from Mumbai and was on her way home. “She was walking towards her house when an unidentified man attacked her, possibly with a knife. He slashed her throat and fled from the scene,” said senior inspector Arjun Rajane.

A police officer on the investigation team said that the victim and her husband were both in the pharmacy field.

The officer said that all angles were being probed, and the interrogation process had begun. “The statements of bystanders are being recorded as well,” he added.

A case of murder has been registered under Section 103 (1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the unidentified accused.

