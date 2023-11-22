MUMBAI: A day after a video went viral showing a man throwing bags full of garbage into the sea off Gateway of India, a heritage site, and fleeing the spot in a taxi, the Colaba police on Tuesday registered a case against the unknown man and the taxi driver. The owner of the taxi was also traced and fined ₹10,000. Men caught littering on video booked, fined ₹ 10k

The video showed three men emptying gunny bags containing trash – mainly flowers from the Haji Abdul Rehman Shah Kadri Baba Dargah in Dongri, said a civic official – into the sea. After it went viral, Colaba police registered a case under sections 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 277 (Fouling water of public spring or reservoir), 278 (Making atmosphere noxious to health), 283 (danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation) and 291 (continuance of nuisance after injunction to discontinue) of the Indian Penal Code and under various sections of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984 against unknown people, said a police officer.

“The taxi driver was identified as Mohammad Yakub Ahmed, Dudhwala a resident of Dongri, who was given a notice under section 41A of the Criminal Procedure Code for appearance before the police officer when required as the punishment is under 7 years,” said the officer.

The video was shared by several people including distinguished individuals and public representatives. “It hurts just to see this. No amount of improvement in physical infrastructure can improve the city’s quality of life if the civic attitude isn’t transformed,” industrialist Anand Mahindra said on X, sharing the clip and tagging the Mumbai Police and the city civic chief.

Police are trying to trace the other man visible in the video and investigations are on, said the officer.