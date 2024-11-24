Mercedes-Benz Classic Car Rally 2024 wows Mumbai crowds with famed brand's legacy, craftsmanship

Mumbai, The 11th edition of the Mercedes-Benz Classic Car Rally 2024, which brought an unparalleled collection of over 95 timeless classics including 60 icons making their debut, concluded in Mumbai on Sunday.The record crowds that gathered from across the country to witness the grandeur and legacy of the brand with the three-pointed star cemented the rally's reputation as India's premier event for vintage and classic car enthusiasts.The cars were laid majestically across the sprawling, grand lawns of Taj Land's End in Bandra before taking on the roads of the metropolis. In the presence of MLA Ashish Shelar, the rally was flagged off by Mercedes-Benz India MD & CEO Santosh Iyer, along with Lance Bennett, VP-Sales and Marketing, and Emmanuel Bacquet, Curator of MAC - Museum Art & Cars in Germany and Head of the Selection Committee for Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este. Among the standout highlights were the much-anticipated Supercharged Class, showcasing the iconic Kompressor models from the 1920s and 1930s that ushered in the age of superchargers pioneered by Mercedes-Benz. Spectators were enthralled by the elegance of the 500K, the sheer presence of the 540K, and the engineering marvel that is the 630K—each a masterpiece of Mercedes-Benz innovation and craftsmanship. The 2024 MBCCR marked the first time in history that all three of these titans were present at the same location, making the event all the more grand and memorable. The Superlimousine Class provided a rare glimpse into Mercedes-Benz’s opulent history. Cars like the Nurburg, 600 Grosser, and the multiple 300 Adenauer variants turned heads with their majestic proportions and stately grace, offering a window into an era of unrivalled luxury and prestige. Another head turner featured in this class was a 1000SEL , which drew hundreds of pictures from fans and enthusiasts alike. The Bruno Sacco Class paid tribute to the legendary Italian designer, spotlighting his timeless creations. This class was a celebration of design excellence, featuring iconic models that bore Sacco’s visionary touch, reminding enthusiasts of his transformative influence on Mercedes-Benz aesthetics. This includes the first-generation SLK, the legendary G-Wagen and the timeless SEC S-Class coupe, which is largely considered as one of his greatest works. Adding a unique charm to this year’s rally was the Mile Munchers Class, which honoured participants who drove down in their classic beauties from distant locations like Goa, Lucknow Kochi, Kozhikode, Mysore and Rajkot. Their journeys, spanning hundreds of kilometres, epitomised the enduring spirit and reliability of these classics and their owners’ unbridled passion for restoring these legends to Concours standards. Some of the beauties that made the drive to Mumbai were the 190 , the 240D and E220 . MBCCR curator Perseus Bandrawalla said the MBCCR is a museum on wheels, showcasing cars right from the world’s first automobile; the 1886 Benz Patent-Motorwagen , to the state-of-the-art modern classic; the SLS AMG with its iconic gullwing doors. "You can practically see the evolution of automobiles over the last 130 years," Bandrawalla said. Santosh Iyer, MD & CEO of Mercedes-Benz India, said the rally, which has become the highlight of Mumbai's winter season for over a decade, is a true celebration of automotive history, craftsmanship, and innovation. "I am proud to see the legacy of Mercedes-Benz preserved through this vibrant community, and it is inspiring to witness the dedication of collectors and restorers who keep these timeless vehicles in pristine condition," he asserted. Hormazd Sorabjee, Editor of Autocar India said the Mercedes-Benz Classic Car Rally is the backbone of the classic car movement in India, giving rise to a new genre of classic car collectors and enthusiasts. Autocar India is proud to be associated with such a passionate community of classic car enthusiasts, he added. What started as a one-off event to celebrate 120 Years of motorsport with Mercedes-Benz has turned into a behemoth of an event, with the 11th edition of the Mercedes-Benz Classic Car Rally being a resounding success due to its grandeur and impeccable curation. The rally has reiterated its position as the gold standard for vintage and classic car rallies worldwide, with next year's event likely to see many more stunning Mercedes-Benz classics.

Mercedes-Benz Classic Car Rally 2024 wows Mumbai crowds with famed brand's legacy, craftsmanship