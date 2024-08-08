MHADA announces 2024 housing lottery for 2,030 flats

MUMBAI: The Mumbai Housing and Area Development Board, a regional unit of MHADA, has announced the 2024 housing lottery for 2,030 flats in its housing projects at Pahadi village in Goregaon, Antop Hill in Wadala, Kopri village in Powai, Kannamwar Nagar in Vikhroli and Shivdham Complex in Malad. HT Image

A MHADA press note said that the online registration and application process for the lottery would begin at noon on August 9. The advertisement for the lottery will be published on August 8 in several newspapers across the state and on the MHADA website.

MHADA vice-president Sanjeev Jaiswal will officially launch the ‘Go Live’ event on Friday. Following the event, the link for online registration and application to participate in the housing lottery software will become available.

The MHADA press note said that registered applicants would also be able to submit their applications online before the deadline of 3 pm on September 4. The housing authority wants to complete the process before the election code of conduct comes into force.

The final list of accepted applications will be published by 6 pm on September 11. The computerised draw for the lottery will be held at 11 am on September 13.

The lottery for 2024 includes 359 flats for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS), 627 flats for the Lower Income Group (LIG), 768 flats for the Middle Income Group (MIG), and 276 flats for the Higher Income Group (HIG). These include 1,327 newly constructed flats by MHADA, of which 370 flats have been obtained as housing stock from developers under redevelopment projects according to Development Control Regulations Rules like 33(5), 33(7) and 58, as well as 333 scattered flats from previous lotteries.

The press note said that aspiring applicants could use the IHLMS 2.0 computerised system available on both Android and iOS operating systems. The mobile app named ‘Mhada Housing Lottery System’ is available for download on the Google Play Store for Android devices and the App Store for iOS devices.

To take part in the housing lottery, the annual family income limit per applicant is up to ₹6 lakh for EWS, up to ₹9 lakh for LIG, up to ₹12 lakh for MIG and above ₹12 lakh for HIG. There is no upper limit for HIG. Individuals from the EWS can apply for houses in both EWS and LIG categories . Those from the LIG can apply for both LIG and MIG categories. Individuals from the MIG can apply for both MIG and HIG categories. Those from the HIG can only apply for the HIG category.