MHT-CET results: 27 students from state top PCM and PCB exams with 100 percentile

Mumbai: Results for the state common entrance test (MHT-CET) were announced on Thursday evening and 27 students from across Maharashtra scored 100 percentile this year.

The list names Mumbai’s Hardik Gohil and Akola’s Sharayu Deshmukh as the male and female toppers for Physics-Chemistry-Maths (PCM) category, and Anushka Kulkarni and Siddharth Nair from Mumbai as the toppers for the Physics-Chemistry-Biology (PCB) category.

For 17-year-old Ekansh Shankar, scoring a cent percentile in the state entrance test is an added advantage, as he has already set his aim at bagging a seat in the computer science department of the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT B).

“I’ve been preparing for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) as well as MHT-CET for the past two years, and while my score is good in this exam, I’ve already got an all-India rank of 49 in JEE-Adv, and I’m aiming at IITB,” said the Andheri East resident.

Similarly, 18-year-old Utkarsh Pant, who also scored 100 percentile in the PCM category, has also managed to bag an all-India rank of 45 in JEE-Adv exam this year. “I wish to apply for the computer science department of IIT-Bombay. I’ve been preparing for this for over two years,” said Pant.

MHT-CET exams attracted one of the highest registration figures this year compared to the last few years, with 6.05 lakh students registering for the exam.

Of these, 2.82 lakh registrations came for PCM group, of which 2.31 lakh students appeared for the paper. Similarly, of the 3.23 lakh students who registered for the PCB category exam, 2.36 lakh students appeared for the exams. As per information shared by the state CET cell, 2.02 lakh of these were female and 2.64 lakh were made candidates.

Officials from the state CET cell told HT that the main reason for a large number of students not appearing for CET exam despite having completed the registration process was the scheduling of several competitive exams at the same time this year.

“Due to delay in conducting class 12 exams as announced by several school education boards, all competitive exams had to be postponed and eventually conducted in July and September. This discouraged several students from appearing for back-to-back entrance tests, which has reflected in MHT-CET exams,” said the official.

