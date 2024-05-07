MUMBAI: A 24-year-old trekker and social media enthusiast from Mira Road died on Sunday while performing stunts for an Instagram reel. The trekker, Maaz Sajid Shaikh, jumped from the top of the 120-feet high Dhabosa waterfall in Jawhar, Palghar district into the pond beneath, but did not emerge thereafter, said his friend who video recorded the stunt. Shaikh’s body was fished out of the water after a six-hour search. Police said the exact cause of death would be known once the post-mortem report was received. Mira Road trekker dies while performing stunt for a reel in Palghar’s Dhabosa waterfall

The plan to visit Dabhosa waterfall on Sunday was drawn up a day earlier, said the friend who did not wish to be identified. “25 of us friends were supposed to go for the trip, but only three persons including myself and Shaikh turned up,” he said.

After reaching the top of the waterfall, Shaikh and another person jumped into the pond beneath while the friend quoted earlier video recorded the jump on a mobile phone. While Shaikh’s friend emerged to the surface of the water a few moments later, Shaikh was nowhere to be seen.

“The pond water was greenish and opaque, and they did not realize that there were rocks at bottom,” said the friend. “Shaikh’s head must have hit the rocks,” he said.

The deceased’s uncle said they got a call from the police saying Shaikh was missing, and his body was located after a six-hour long search by fire brigade personnel with the help of local residents.

Police officers said the video of stunt shot by Shaikh’s friend had been collected as evidence. “We have sent Shaikh’s body for post-mortem and are awaiting the report to ascertain the cause of his death. The report would make it clear if he died after his head hit the rocks or by drowning,” said a police officer from Jawhar police station, where a case of accidental death has been registered in connection with the incident.

Shaikh’s friend who jumped into the pond with him was injured on his waist, leg and wrist and is undergoing treatment at the civil hospital, said police.