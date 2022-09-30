Model's body found hanging in Mumbai hotel

The body of a 40-year-old model was found hanging from a fan in a hotel room in Mumbai's Andheri area on Thursday.

According to police, the model checked in the hotel around 8 pm on Wednesday and also ordered dinner.

On Thursday, she did not open the door after repeated calling by the housekeeping staff. Following this, the manager of the hotel informed the police.

On reaching the hotel, when the police opened the room with the master key, the model's body was found hanging from the fan.

The police also recovered a suicide note from the spot.

On the suicide note, the model wrote, "I am sorry. No one is responsible for this. I am not happy. I just need peace."

Versova Police registered a case under ADR and sent the body for post-mortem. The investigation is underway. Further details are awaited.