More than 12k students over 30 yrs have turned to law degrees this year

MUMBAI: An 80-year-old retired employee of the state revenue department, Bhagwan More from Nanded, will begin his three-year Bachelor of Legislative Law (LLB) journey this year, along with 174 other senior citizens. Having completed his Bachelor of Arts before joining the government service in 1966, frequent transfers and family responsibilities impeded his dream of becoming a lawyer. Bhagwan More, 80, who retired from state govt services, is a now a first-year law student.

“I retired from the Maharashtra Revenue Department long ago,” More said. “Even after retirement, I was busy with domestic and social activities. Now I feel this is the right time to fulfil my dream of becoming a lawyer”

Law colleges in the state have been seeing a steady rise in older students returning to the classroom in the last three years. After completing 100% admissions for the three-year course this year, the State CET Cell has released fresh data showing that 12,026 students enrolled in the course this year are between 30 and 83 years old. Another 10, 897 students admitted this year are between the ages of 30 and 40, reflecting a growing interest in legal education among mid-career individuals, too.

Highlighting the trend, Sajan Patil, the principal of Rizvi Law College in Bandra, said many older students join law not for professional compulsion but for personal fulfilment. “During orientation, when we ask why they chose this degree, most of them from this age group say it is for knowledge and social respect,” Patil said.

India’s open-age policy for legal education has encouraged many to pursue the degree later in life, added Patil. “The success rate of older students is also very good. Many are looking to change careers or contribute more meaningfully to society.”

More, who is similarly looking forward to being equipped with a law degree to be involved in social work, cleared the entrance exams and is now enrolled in a Nanded-based law college, where younger students refer to him as ‘uncle’ or ‘sir’. “I enjoy studying with them, and I am confident I will complete my degree on time,” More said.