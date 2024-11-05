MUMBAI: A month after a case emerged involving the alleged assault of an 18-year-old woman lured by promises of television work, the Kurar police in Malad East have apprehended the accused. On Sunday, they arrested a 54-year-old woman and her 28-year-old daughter, who reportedly promised the young woman acting roles in TV serials and OTT projects under the guise of Balaji Telefilms. Instead, they allegedly sold her to three men who subjected her to repeated assault over a period of four months. Mother-daughter arrested for luring teen with TV work, trafficking and raping her

The accused, identified as Sunita Rankhambe and her daughter Sonal Waghmare, were held from their residence in Titwala. They have been charged with human trafficking and operating a sex trafficking racket. Their arrests have brought to light shocking details of the crime, revealing that the victim was held captive, her drinks spiked, and the assaults filmed and at last, the victim’s escape.

Case background and victim’s statement

The 18-year-old survivor, a Malad East resident, initially approached the police on October 7. In her statement, she recounted how her mother’s friend, Rankhambe, visited her home on June 2, 2024, with the promise of securing an acting role in Balaji Telefilms productions. Rankhambe also allegedly assured the family that the victim would get a salary of ₹20,000 monthly, especially if she were on location for outdoor shoots. With her mother’s consent, Rankhambe took the young woman to Titwala, where she introduced her to her daughter Sonal and her son-in-law, Vikas Waghmare.

Assault and coercion in Titwala and Goa

The following day, the victim was taken to Titwala station, where she was introduced to a man named Sameer. They visited a local restaurant, where she was introduced to another man, Amir, who allegedly spiked her drink. The young woman reportedly lost consciousness and, upon waking up a few hours later, discovered Amir beside her. When she confronted Sameer, he showed her a video of Amir raping her. Attempts to reach out to Rankhambe for help were in vain; she reportedly threatened to release the video online if the victim disclosed the incident.

Subsequently, in July, Sameer lured the victim to Goa under the pretext of an audition. During this trip, he drugged and raped her multiple times. A similar incident took place in August. Despite attempts to return home, Sameer allegedly refused to let her leave. The victim finally managed to escape on October 5 and returned to Malad, where she confided in her brother, who then accompanied her to the police station.

Investigation and charges

Based on her account, the Kurar police registered an FIR under various sections of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, including Section 143 (2) (human trafficking), 64 (2) (d) (rape), and 3 (5) (common intention). Both Sunita and Sonal were arrested based on the victim’s statements. Amar Jagdale, the senior police inspector of Kurar police station, noted that Rankhambe allegedly received ₹20,000 from the men, claiming it as the victim’s salary, which she intended to pass on to the victim’s mother.

Search for other suspects continues

The police are currently on the lookout for Sameer, Amir, and any other possible individuals involved in the sex racket. Authorities are also investigating whether other women may have been similarly trafficked and exploited by Rankhambe and her associates.