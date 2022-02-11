Motorists switching to electric vehicles in Kalyan

With the increasing fuel prices and choices to opt for eco-friendly means of transportation, more and more motorists are now switching to electric vehicles in Kalyan and the nearby cities.

As per the records of the Kalyan Regional Transport Authority, in the last one year, there has been 70% rise in registration of e-vehicles in its jurisdiction that covers cities like Kalyan, Dombivli, Thakurli, Ulhasnagar, Ambernath, Badlapur and Murbad.

The Kalyan RTO has registered 602 electric vehicles in 2021 compared to 179 e-vehicles registered in 2019. A total of 890 electric vehicles are registered with the Kalyan RTO so far in the last three years, in which motorcycles and scooters are the highest followed by cars.

“More people are switching to electric vehicles. Two-wheelers are the most preferred as one can charge the battery at home and use it within the city limits. One major reason for the switch is that it is affordable and exempt from tax,” said Tanaji Chavan, deputy regional transport officer, Kalyan.

According to the RTO, the number of electric auto rickshaws in the city is very low, with only three electric auto rickshaws registered so far. In Kalyan and the nearby cities, auto rickshaws are the most preferred mode of transportation and there are around 25,000 auto rickshaws plying in Kalyan city.

“One major reason why electric auto rickshaws are not preferable among the auto drivers is because of the requirement of charging and the limitation on distance one can ply the electric auto rickshaw. There is no charging station available, too,” said Santosh Navale, joint secretary, rickshaw driver owner association.

Meanwhile, the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) claimed that it has plans to have its own charging stations in the coming years so that the use of electric vehicles increases in the city.

A fund worth ₹124Cr has been allocated by the Central and State governments to KDMC for various projects related to the environment that includes purchasing civic electric buses, air quality monitoring and strengthening, industries, dust mitigation and installation of charging stations.

“The tender for 62 charging stations for electric buses and private electric vehicles has been floated. A total of 60 stations will be available for private vehicles and two for civic electric buses at the bus depots,” said Deepak Sawant, chief of Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Transport (KDMT). KDMT has plans to purchase 207 civic electric buses spending ₹99Cr.

“I have been using an electric motor cycle for the last seven months. It is very affordable and convenient to use. I travelled from Kalyan to Thane on my motorcycle. Many of my friends are also switching to electric motor cycles. I also had plans to buy an electric four-wheeler for long-distance travel. However, I dropped the idea as there is no provision for charging the vehicle,” Vijay Patil, a 29-year-old resident of Thane.

