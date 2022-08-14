MP urges BMC to withdraw SLP on Powai Lake cycle track

Mumbai: Member of parliament Manoj Kotak, who represents the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from the Mumbai North East constituency, has hit out at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) over a recent special leave petition (SLP) filed before the Supreme Court, challenging the Bombay high court’s May 6 order on Powai Lake, which held that the BMC’s proposed cycle track around the water body as illegal.

“In view of law as it stands, the work of cycling track is illegal and respondent BMC is restrained from carrying out any reclamation or construction work,” the HC held at the time. However, BMC now contends that the HC’s order is based “on erroneous grounds and without proper appreciation of the facts”. The BMC’s petition maintains that the project is a place-making exercise, which will lead to the creation of valuable public space in the city’s eastern suburbs. Hindustan Times had reported this development on August 9.

Kotak, who is also a member of the standing committees for finance and commerce, and who has previously raised concerns over the Powai Lake cycle track during zero hour in the Lok Sabha on December 12 last year, wrote to municipal commissioner Iqbal Chahal on August 12 to raise fresh objections.

Terming the BMC’s challenge of the HC order as a misuse of taxpayer money and a waste of judicial time, Kotak said, “It is highly unfortunate that... the BMC has now filed a special leave petition before the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India challenging not just the stay on the Powai Lake cycle track but also the order to remove all illegal construction and restore the Powai Lake and its periphery back to the original condition.” Kotak appealed to the BMC to withdraw its SLP immediately and take steps to comply with the HC’s May 6 order.

In its SLP, the BMC has said that the HC has failed to take note of the fact that “Mumbai and its suburbs with its density of population have a dearth of community recreation spaces. The city with home to 10 million plus residents, and practically no major tourist destination in this part of the city, Powai Lake, with its 10.2 km of waterfront, offered an opportunity to create nearly 60,000 sqm of public walkway/ cycle track for recreational purposes. The periphery of the lake is roughly three times the length of Marine Drive and five times that of Worli Sea Face.