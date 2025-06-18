MPCB intends phasing out charcoal tandoors, bhattis in restaurants, final decision with court

MUMBAI: The time has come to choose between your beloved tandoori roti and cleaner air—at least that’s the message from the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), which has decided to phase out the use of charcoal tandoors in restaurants, bakeries and hotels. The phasing-out of charcoal tandoors will take place over 3-5 months, but the final decision lies with the court. (HT Archives)

The move comes after MPCB, in response to a Bombay high court directive, conducted a public hearing on May 13, 2025, and got inputs from hotel associations, environmental groups, and regulatory officials. It officially announced the decision on June 6.

As per the minutes of the meeting, where the MPCB member secretary was present, representatives from the Indian Hotel and Restaurant Association, the Hotel and Restaurant Association (Western India) and the National Restaurant Association of India argued that many establishments had already installed air pollution control systems. They expressed concerns over the financial and logistical challenges of an immediate transition to alternative fuels. The associations also referred to a 2016 decision by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee, which permitted the use of charcoal with low sulphur content under certain conditions.

Environmental NGO Vanashakti, an intervenor in the case, highlighted the air pollutants emitted by charcoal combustion, including carbon monoxide, volatile organic compounds, and particulate matter. MPCB officials echoed these concerns, citing the absence of regulatory mechanisms to monitor fuel quality, potential mixing of unknown fuels and a lack of data on the environmental impact of charcoal.

A senior official from MPCB, who did not wish to be named, told HT that the Board had stated in its affidavit that charcoal would be phased out gradually. “Now it’s up to the court to decide the timeline,” he said. “We are not proposing a sudden ban. The phase-out might happen over three or five months, depending upon the agreement of all stakeholders, along with identifying suitable alternatives to charcoal. Just like bakeries have gradually shifted from coal to cleaner fuels like LPG or PNG with necessary pipeline installations, similar measures can be taken here.”

While coal usage may not be high in percentage terms, the senior official emphasised that the ash generated contributed significantly to suspended dust particles, accounting for nearly 18% of air pollution. “Associations have tried to distinguish between coal and charcoal, arguing that charcoal is produced by charring wood and is less harmful,” he said. “However, MPCB considers both coal and charcoal similar in terms of pollution impact.”

Some hotel associations at the public hearing had suggested installing electrostatic precipitators to reduce emissions, but the official said that these cost crores of rupees and were not a feasible solution for small set-ups. “The amount of coal used in tandoors is significant, and the resulting ash creates serious pollution,” he said. “There was no convincing justification provided by the associations.”

The official reiterated that phasing out charcoal was a suggestion, not a decree. “The final decision lies with the court,” he said.

The Bombay high court, in its orders dated March 24 and April 29, 2025, had directed MPCB to give all concerned parties an opportunity to be heard. An earlier hearing was conducted on April 15, 2025. However, representatives from the Bombay Charcoal Merchants’ Association were absent from the May 13 session despite being notified.

Although a court hearing was scheduled for Tuesday, it did not happen and the next date is yet to be announced.