MSRTC workers call off stir after meeting with CM

Mumbai: The indefinite strike called by 11 employee unions of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) seeking parity in payment with other government departments was called off on Wednesday evening following a meeting between the unions and chief minister Eknath Shinde. Since most depots in MMR were shut, the buses had to be parked on the road, leading to traffic snarls, said an MSRTC official, requesting anonymity. Passengers too were forced to wait with their luggage on roads to travel by buses, the official said. (Hindustan Times)

“The government has agreed to increase our monthly salary by ₹6,500 with effect from April 2020, which is a historical decision. So, we have withdrawn the strike,” said Mukesh Tigote, general secretary, Maharashtra ST Workers Congress, one of the 11 participating unions.

The meeting between the chief minister and union representatives was held at Sahyadri, the state guest house, in Mumbai. It was attended by deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, industries minister Uday Samant, legislators Sadabhau Khot and Gopichand Padalkar who are associated with trade unions, and various officials.

The chief minister reprimanded the employees for launching an agitation and inconveniencing lakhs of people ahead of the Ganpati festival, but agreed to some of their other demands such as upgradation of restrooms at bus depots and medical assistance for all employees.

The strike, which commenced on Tuesday, was observed throughout the day on Wednesday. Out of the 251 MSRTC bus depots across the state, 94 were completely shut, while 92 were partially operational and 65 were fully functional, an MSRTC spokesperson said in the evening. The transport authority was able to operate over 60% of the scheduled trips during the day despite 70% of its fleet remaining off road, the spokesperson noted, pegging the revenue loss due to the stir at ₹22 crore.

While bus depots in Mumbai were operational, depots in Thane, Kalyan and other parts of the Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR) were shut, causing much harassment for commuters ahead of the Ganpati festival.

“Buses from other divisions were pressed into service on Wednesday to tide over the shortage of vehicles. But since most depots in MMR were shut, the buses had to be parked on the road, leading to traffic snarls,” said an MSRTC official, requesting anonymity. Passengers too were forced to wait with their luggage on roads to travel by buses, the official said.

As per schedule, MSRTC was scheduled to operate around 1,000 Ganpati special buses from Mumbai, Thane and Palghar on Wednesday. But the authority could only manage to operate around 800 buses, including 306 from Mumbai, 336 from Thane and 150 from Palghar. The transport authority will operate an additional 3,700 Ganpati special buses from Mumbai, Thane and Palghar in the runup to the Ganpati festival.

Meanwhile, Konkan Railway is going ahead with plans of operating 342 Ganpati special trains. On Wednesday, Konkan Railway officials said several arrangements have been made to ensure the safety and comfort of passengers, including the establishment of first-aid posts at Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sangameshwar, Ratnagiri, Kankavali, Kudal and Sawantwadi stations. Passengers will also be able to book unreserved tickets at reservation counters in Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Ratnagiri, Kankavali, Kudal and Sawantwadi stations up to September 18, said officials.