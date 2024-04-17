Mulund residents complain of frequent power cuts

Mumbai: Mulund residents have been enduring frequent power cuts this summer, which have increased over the last one week, coinciding with the rise in temperatures. Residents attributed the power cuts to load shedding, but MSEDCL, the sole electricity provider in Mulund, said there was no shortage of energy and the power cuts were due to technical fault. HT Image

On Monday, several areas of Mulund including Amar Nagar, Mulund Colony, Valji Ladha Road, Dr Ambedkar Road, Kasturba Road and RP Road faced power cuts for several hours. Complaints persisted on Tuesday too, from areas near the station, PK Road and Moti Nagar.

“My family was eating lunch at 1pm on Monday when the power went off. It came back only two hours later,” said Sonu Singh, a resident of Mulund Colony. “Living by the hills helps, but it was so hot, it felt like a furnace.” At night too, there were frequent, short power cuts in Mulund Colony between 12:30am and 1:30am, said Singh.

Subramaniam Iyer, a resident of Highland Park which comprises 17 buildings with around 500 flats, said on Monday, there was no electricity in his neighbourhood from 11pm to 2:30am. He also complained about short, intermittent power cuts on April 9, between 10:30pm and 1:30am. “The reason given was faults in the cable while digging, but how does that happen in the night,” he wondered.

Iyer tried complaining about the intermittent power cuts, but to no avail. While the helpline number was either busy or unavailable, several complaints lodged online were marked as resolved saying ‘supply restored’. Singh’s complaints on social media platform X elicited bot replies.

Residents from other parts of Mulund, which have faced power cuts for several years, said they were concerned for the safety of their appliances owing to fluctuations in voltage. “Some parts like Amar Nagar have frequent power cuts, while others have random issues, going on for some years now,” said an activist.

Both Iyer and Singh suspected the reason behind the power cuts was load shedding. “Every power company has a maximum limit. When the heat increases and power demand rises, they switch power off in some areas. Yesterday it was our turn, tomorrow it will be another,” said Singh.

Residents overwhelmingly blamed Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co Ltd (MSEDCL), the only electricity supplier in their area, for their plight.

Singh explained why MSEDCL was the only supplier and why 2-3 hour long power cuts were common 15 years ago. “Around 30 years back, the areas of Mulund, Bhandup and Kanjurmarg were an industrial belt. So, MSEDCL was given the power grid, as it supplies electricity to commercial and heavy industries. This led to consistent load shedding. Every Friday, come rain or shine, we would have no power for a few hours.” The regular load shedding ended around 2013 after a consistent fight, he said.

MSEDCL, however, rejected the claim. “We have ample power in Maharashtra, so there is no need for load shedding,” said an official. “When there is a sudden increase in power demand, the pressure on the grid is exceeded. Or the cause could be a local technical issue. But it’s a temporary problem.”

The recent spate of power cuts has added to demands for an alternative electricity supplier. MLA Mihir Kotecha added to the echo of demands, saying, “I raised the issue in the assembly, and I’ve been fighting for it for three years. Areas in Mulund experience power cuts for 250 out of 365 days in a year.”