Mumbai adds 1,765 Covid cases, highest single-day tally since Jan 26
Mumbai: With 1,765 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Mumbai on Wednesday, the city saw its highest single-day Covid tally since January 26, 2022, or in more than 130 days, as the latest outbreak wave in the country’s financial capital continued to expand at an alarming rate.
Wednesday’s tally was also the second day running that the city saw more than 1,000 daily infections. There were 1,242 new cases reported in Mumbai on Tuesday, according to data furnished by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). On Monday, there were 676 new cases.
To be sure, the situation in terms of other crucial on-the-ground Covid statistics such as hospitalisation and deaths appears to be well under control. As things stand on Wednesday, only 1.19% of the 24,598 hospital beds earmarked for Covid patients in the city are occupied, BMC data shows.
After Wednesday’s additions, the seven-day average of daily infections in the city — a statistic that represents a “case curve” of a region – has now climbed to 1,000 infections a day for the past week, against a low of 26 average cases a day for the week ended March 26. Just two weeks, this number was at an average of 219 cases a day, which means that the case rate in the city has now increased more than 350% in the past fortnight.
A total of 19,185 tests were carried out in the past 24 hours and the test positivity rate (TPR) stood at 9.19 % on Wednesday – up from 7.24 % on Tuesday, but below the levels of 10.9% and 9.8% seen on Sunday and Monday respectively.
The number of samples tested on Wednesday were also nearly twice as much as the daily average (10,187 tests a day) in the week preceding it, according to BMC data – a factor that may further explain the sudden spike in infections.
BMC officials said that the number of cases has gone up due to the increase in test numbers and it is closely monitoring the situation.
Dr Sanjeev Kumar, additional municipal commissioner and in-charge of the public health department in BMC said that there is no possibility of imposing fresh restrictions in the city. “There will be no new restrictions in the city unless the state government orders us to do so. Until and unless any new guideline comes into force from the state government, Mumbai will run normally like how it is running now at present,” he said. Pushed by infection numbers from Mumbai, even Maharashtra witnessed a significant surge in Covid-19 cases on Wednesday as it clocked 2,701 new cases. The statewide figure of 2,701 cases is the highest since February 17, when there were 2,797 new cases in the state. The state reported a daily positivity rate of 6.42%.
Dr Mangala Gomare, executive health officer in BMC said that the primary objective of increasing the number of tests in Mumbai is to identify the super-spreaders. “There is no specific area from where the cases are being reported. Most of the asymptomatic patients are unaware that they are infected until they have been tested positive. We have maximised our tests in hospitals and taken samples of all the patients who are looking for new admissions as well,” said Dr Gomare.
-
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
-
Kolkata witnesses zero shadow moment
Explaining the phenomenon, astrophysicist Debiprosad Duari said, “People and any object, all around the world, staying between the Tropic of Cancer and Tropic of Capricorn lose their shadows, though momentarily, twice a year. These two moments are called zero shadow moments. " This happens when the sun is exactly overhead.
-
‘Happens at rallies too’: TMC MP amid crowd mismanagement claims at KK's concert
Bengali actor-turned TMC MP Dev's statement comes after Kolkata Police chief Vineet Goyal said on Friday that there was no situation at KK's concert where attendees were short of space. He, however, added that police are introducing measures to prevent overcrowding and to provide emergency medical aid if there is any need for the same. Goyal also said that at no point was KK mobbed, with a police arrangement under an assistant commissioner in place long begore the singer's arrival at Nazrul Mancha.
-
Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel
In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.
-
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics