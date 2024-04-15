 Mumbai airport to be closed for 6 hours on May 9 for pre-monsoon maintenance | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Mumbai airport to be closed for 6 hours on May 9 for pre-monsoon maintenance

ByYogesh Naik
Apr 15, 2024 05:14 PM IST



MUMBAI: The city airport’s two cross-runways will be shut for six hours on May 9 to prepare for the monsoon, the Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) said in a statement on Monday.

The two runways of the Mumbai International Airport will be non-operational for six hours on May 9, 2024 (HT FILE PHOTO/Satish Bate)


The two cross runways - primary runway, 09/27, and secondary runway 14/32 - will remain non-operational from 11am to 5pm on May 9 for pre-monsoon maintenance and repair work, the spokesperson said.

The runway closure is a yearly practice to help maintain operational continuity and ensure passenger safety and involves a detailed technical inspection of the runway surface for wear and tear that may have occurred due to day-to-day operations, the spokesperson added.

The airport has issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) and all stakeholders to manage flights and reduce passengers’ inconvenience.

The spokesperson said the exercise ensures the durability and longevity of the runway infrastructure by addressing concerns such as waterlogging and ensuring safe landings and take-offs during monsoon.

The maintenance work will include repairing any damage to the runways that may have occurred and is an integral component of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport’s (CSMIA) monsoon contingency plan, crafted to address potential challenges posed by inclement weather conditions, the spokesperson said.

News / Cities / Mumbai / Mumbai airport to be closed for 6 hours on May 9 for pre-monsoon maintenance
