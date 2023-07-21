Shinde rushes to spot; VVIPs delay rescue efforts

MUMBAI: Chief minister Eknath Shinde, who makes it a point to reach a disaster site for first-hand information, was the first among top state officials to gather resources for rescue operation following the landslide at Irshalwadi village. He camped in the area from 6.30 am to 5.45 pm on Thursday. The CM went to Igatpuri, when a massive fire broke out in January, and more recently met families of road accident victims at Samruddhi Mahamarg. Navi Mumbai, India - July 20, 2023Aaditya Thackeray with Ambadas Danve opposition Leader visited the Landslide accident spot at Raigad Irshalwadi Chowk in Navi Mumbai, India, on Thursday, July 20, 2023. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO) (HT PHOTO)

On Thursday, many ministers and dignitaries of other parties also made a beeline for Chouk village, at base of the affected site. But the burgeoning retinue proved to be a hinderance than any help for those tasked with rescue operations. As a district official said, “The VVIP visits became a bigger challenge for us to manage. One minister spoke about an Indian Air Force chopper being brought to transport excavators, although we knew it would be impossible given the bad weather. These ministers also expected proper protocol for which we had to divert some of our men. The CM left only at 5:45 pm, and in the interim we could not focus on our work.”

Before Shinde, industries minister, Uday Samant had reached Chouk. After he arrived, Shinde called up Thane municipal commissioner Abhijit Bangar and to press teams from Thane Disaster Response Force to the spot. Thane collector also sent aid. Shinde asked BMC commissioner I S Chahal to send Bobcat machines, to work through the slush and help in rescue operations. The CM also told chief officers of several municipalities to help as the site of tragedy was inaccessible. Medical teams from Navi Mumbai arrived, along with Shinde’s medical aid cell chief Mangesh Chivate.

Apart from his convoy, Shinde arrived with ambulances. Those rescued were suffering from stress, headache, diarrhoea and smaller illnesses, which were treated immediately.

When rural development minister Girish Mahajan reached the spot, he decided to trek the seven-kilometer path to Irshalwadi. Mahajan, a fitness enthusiast, managed to inspire Shinde who followed suit, albeit with difficulty.

With CM at the site, ministers such as Dada Bhuse, Anil Patil and Aditi Tatkare also followed.

State Congress chief Nana Patole and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray also visited Chouk, but chose not to visit the spot so that rescue operations were not hampered. Apart from Thackeray, other leaders of the faction, including Leader of Opposition in council Ambadas Danve, Sunil Prabhu and MLC Anil Parab met the landslide affected villagers.

“Danve reached the village in the morning. I have always spoken about the need to protect the environment and nature. This is not the time for politics. We pray that trapped villagers are rescued and brought to safety. The government machinery and local administration are working on war footing,” said Thackeray.

Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar visited the Mantralaya control room while Devendra Fadnavis coordinated with various agencies on phone. Late in the night, Shinde organised 40 containers – makeshift homes – and mobile toilets for the rescued villages to live in.