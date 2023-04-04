5 years on, Bihar man arrested from Mysuru for raping woman in Vikhroli

Mumbai: The Mumbai Crime Branch arrested a 25-year-old man from Mysuru, Karnataka, for allegedly raping a woman in Vikhroli in 2018. As per the police, the accused – who was on the run for the past five years – had changed his name and given wrong information about his native place while staying in Mysuru. The accused convinced her to sit in the bus and then drove it a kilometre away along the highway and allegedly raped the woman, added the officer. Das then dropped the woman on the highway and fled the spot. “The woman then approached the Vikroli Police Station around 4am and based on her complaint, a rape case was registered,” he added. (Image for representation)

“In 2018, the accused – identified as Anupam Das – worked as a private bus driver in Mumbai. On November 24, 2018, he was heading towards Thane along Eastern Express Highway and stopped his bus in the jurisdiction of Vikhroli Police Station. Around 1:30am, Das saw a woman waiting at a bus stop on the highway and approached her and offered to drop her home,” said a police officer.

The accused convinced her to sit in the bus and then drove it a kilometre away along the highway and allegedly raped the woman, added the officer. Das then dropped the woman on the highway and fled the spot. “The woman then approached the Vikroli Police Station around 4am and based on her complaint, a rape case was registered,” he added.

“Police identified the accused with the help of CCTVs installed along the highway which had captured the registration number of his bus. However, the accused had fled to Karnataka. He was a native of Assam and the police obtained the address. A team visited his native place in 2018 and again in 2019, but did not find him. The police then filed a summary report before the local court to close the case,” said the police officer.

Mumbai Crime Branch, unit 7, then started investigating the case and obtained the mobile numbers of family members and close relatives of Das.

“After checking their call data record, we got a lead about the accused and a police team then visited Mysuru where Das was found working in a private firm that recycles plastic. The police team found that he had assumed some other name and also declared to his employer that he was from Bihar,” police inspector Mahesh Tawade of unit 7 said.

After interrogation, the police verified that it was the accused and arrested him. He was brought to Mumbai on Sunday and handed over to the Vikhroli Police for further legal proceedings, added Tawade.