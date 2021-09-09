Mumbai crime branch arrests two with 5.91kg whale vomit

The Mumbai crime branch arrested two persons from Bhandup area who were allegedly trying to sell 5.91 kilograms ‘whale vomit’ or ambergris, produced in the digestive system of sperm whales. The police claim the seized ambergris is worth ₹5.91 crore and is highly valued and used in perfume manufacture. Ambergris is in high demand in the international markets.

The arrested accused Yogesh Ramesh Chawhan, 37, is a resident of Mulund, while Surender Chotto Sav, 39, lives in Malad. Both have been arrested under the charges of the Wildlife (Protection) Act. The accused were produced in court and remanded in police custody till September 13.

The officers traced the accused after receiving a tip-off about two persons searching for potential buyers, as they wanted to sell a huge quantity of ambergris. “We informed the forest officer and meanwhile also conducted an investigation to verify the facts. Once it was confirmed that the two have ambergris, we then laid a trap on Eastern Express Highway (EEH) in Bhandup, as per their movement and intercepted them,” said deputy commissioner of police Datta Nalawade.

We recovered 5.9kg of substance from their possession, which they were carrying in a bag. The substance which was looking like wax and forest official verified to be ambergris, added Mala wade.

“The accused brought ambergris from outside of Mumbai and we are inquiring about the supplier,” added officer.