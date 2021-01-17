Mumbai: E-Seva Kendra to be launched on Monday to help people with court case information

To guide the citizens about the court number and the next date of hearing in their case, the metropolitan court at Azad Maidan, also known as the Quila court, has initiated an E-Seva Kendra which will be inaugurated on Monday.

The E-Seva Kendra would be inaugurated by the justice Sadhana Jadhav and justice Prakash Naik of the Bombay high court, in the presence of many dignitaries.

According to the court staff, there would be two staff members present at the E-Seva Kendra to assist people about the court number their cases would be heard in. The petitioner or any other person related to the case will have to approach the court staff with their case number, following which, the staff members would share the court number and next date of hearing.

“Finding out the court number their cases would be heard in, is time-consuming for the common man. With the E-Seva Kendra, it would be easy for them to locate the number of courts,” said a court staff member.

The response of people given to E-Seva Kendra will be noted and depending on the demand, more such service centres would be opened.