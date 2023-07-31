Payment of power bills over 5,000 will not be accepted in cash from Aug1: MSEDCL

Mumbai: As per the new payment policy of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL), from August 1, electricity bills exceeding ₹5,000 will no longer be accepted in cash and will be accepted only through digital payment platforms, the discom announced. HT Image

MSEDCL provides electricity to around 2.70 crores of consumers throughout the state of Maharashtra, except for some parts of Mumbai, and is one of the largest power distribution companies in India.

Before, MSEDCL consumers had a choice to pay the bill in cash or online for any amount, but from August 1, the bill above ₹5,000 will be accepted only through digital payment platforms.

Following an order by Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission, all discoms in Mumbai, including Tata Power, and Adani Electricity, have already made it mandatory for consumers to pay bills above ₹5,000 online. MSEDCL was exempted from the order as most of its consumers belong to rural areas. Now, the MSEDCL also issued a circular to follow the mandate as digital transaction has become the new normal in rural areas too.

“At present, one crore 10 lakh customers (around 65%of total) of MSEDCL are availing the online facility to pay their electricity bills, and the company collected an average of 2,250 crores in revenue every month,” said a MSEDCL spokesperson. “Online payment methods have a win-win situation for both consumers and MSEDCL. The company gets immediate money into its account, and the consumer gets a 0.25% discount up to ₹500 for paying bills online.” For agriculture consumers, the cash payment limit would be ₹10,000, he added.

In Mumbai, Tata Power has 7,60,000 consumers out of 88% making online payments. Adani Electricity has 31,50,000 power consumers, and around 80% of consumers pay the bill online.