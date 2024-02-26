 Mumbai feels the chill at 15 degrees Celsius, cold spell to last for 2-3 days | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Mumbai feels the chill at 15 degrees Celsius, IMD sees cold spell lasting for two-three days

Mumbai feels the chill at 15 degrees Celsius, IMD sees cold spell lasting for two-three days

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 26, 2024 07:39 AM IST

IMD's forecast for next week for minimum temperatures ranges between 19 to 22 degrees Celsius.

Mumbai: At 15 degrees Celsius, the city on Sunday witnessed its lowest temperature of February and the second lowest it has seen in the whole of the winter season. This was four degrees below normal for this time of the year. On January 24, the city recorded the lowest temperature this winter, at 14.8 degrees Celsius.

Mumbai, India - December 29, 2021 : People walk in the morning in a coolroom Climate at Goregaon, in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, December 29, 2021. (Photo by Vijay Bate/HT Photo)
Mumbai, India - December 29, 2021 : People walk in the morning in a coolroom Climate at Goregaon, in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, December 29, 2021. (Photo by Vijay Bate/HT Photo)

This cold spell will last another two to three days, said Sunil Kamble, head of IMD Mumbai. “The cold is due to the northerly winds. There are also thunderstorms expected in Vidarbha and north Madhya Maharashtra, which is causing it.”

At the same time, the maximum temperature recorded at Santacruz was 35.7 degrees Celsius, three degrees above normal. Colaba recorded a minimum of 19.5 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 30.6 degrees Celsius.

The forecast for the next week for minimum temperatures ranges between 19 to 22 degrees Celsius, and maximum ranges between 32 to 35 degrees Celsius.

The air quality index of the city was 118 - moderate - due to pollutants PM10, PM2.5 and O3. This was a return to moderate after the city experienced a few days of air in the satisfactory category. Only the station in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) had poor air quality at 206 due to PM10 pollutants.

