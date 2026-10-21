10-year-old Mumbai girl booked for pushing toddler off sixth floor, killing her

Four days after 18-month-old Ariba Khan died after falling from the sixth floor of a building in Goregaon East, the police on Monday booked a 10-year-old girl residing in the same building for murder, as CCTV footage indicated that she had “deliberately pushed” the toddler into the duct beside the elevator, resulting in her death. According to the police, the incident took place around 9.30pm last Wednesday (PTI/ Representational)

On Tuesday, the 10-year-old girl was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, which handed her custody back to her parents in view of her age, until further orders.

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CCTV footage reveals According to the police, the incident took place around 9.30pm last Wednesday, when Ariba was playing with a cat outside their flat on the sixth floor of building no. 1 in Anjuman Society, Goregaon East. When her mother was unable to find her, she asked her son and Ariba’s elder brother to look for her.

The boy peeped through the railing and saw his sister lying on the ground floor, bleeding. He ran down and raised a cry for help, following which building residents informed the family and rushed the injured Ariba to hospital, where she was declared brought dead.

The police initially registered an accidental death report in the case. But when they checked CCTV footage from the building’s lobby on the sixth floor, they saw the 10-year-old girl gesturing to Ariba, calling her towards the elevator.

Based on the footage, police suspected that the 10-year-old girl had pushed Ariba over the retaining wall around the duct beside the elevator. On Monday, they booked the girl under section 103 (1) (murder) of the Bharartiya Nyaya Sanhita, based on a formal complaint by Ariba’s mother and the CCTV footage.