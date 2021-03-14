Mumbai: MNS kicks off membership drive

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) started the membership enrolment drive on Sunday where the citizens are given an option to do the process even online. This process has been initiated in view of the 2022 Mumbai civic polls.

On Sunday, MNS chief Raj Thackeray and his wife Sharmila arrived at Shivaji Park and enrolled themselves. Due to problems in the server, both enrolled offline.

“In the first two hours, more than 300,000 citizens joined the MNS and the response was fabulous,” said Thackeray. He appealed to the citizens to join the drive which is expected to be held till March 24.

The MNS, which is currently in low phase, has turned towards Hindutva and is trying to fill the vacuum left by its bête-noire Shiv Sena. Thackeray has been holding meetings with his party leaders and workers in view of the local civic elections to be held across the state.