Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Mumbai: Mouth taped by robbers, 70-year-old woman dies, husband injured

Mumbai: Mouth taped by robbers, 70-year-old woman dies, husband injured

PTI |
Aug 14, 2023 06:52 AM IST

Incident took place in Yusuf Manzil building. The victims - Surekha Agarwal & her 75-year-old husband Madan Mohan Agarwal - were the only residents of the flat.

A 70-year-old woman died and her husband was injured after their mouths were taped and hands tied allegedly by three robbers inside their flat at Tardeo in south Mumbai on Sunday before the accused decamped with gold and other valuables, police said.

A case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections, including 302 (murder), 394 (voluntarily causing hurt) and others was registered, and investigation into the incident is underway. (File)
A case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections, including 302 (murder), 394 (voluntarily causing hurt) and others was registered, and investigation into the incident is underway. (File)

The incident took place in Yusuf Manzil building, an official said. The victims - Surekha Agarwal and her 75-year-old husband Madan Mohan Agarwal - were the only residents of the flat, he said.

"When the couple was stepping out of their flat for a morning walk around 6 am, the three robbers stormed in. They taped the victims' mouths and tied their hands and legs. After that, they decamped with gold ornaments, watches and cash," the official of Tardeo police station said.

After the accused left the place, the woman's husband somehow reached the door of the flat and pressed the alarm button. Later, someone from the housing society rushed to their help, he said.

However, the woman was found unconscious. She was rushed to a hospital, where she was declared dead, the police official added.

A case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections, including 302 (murder), 394 (voluntarily causing hurt) and others was registered, and investigation into the incident is underway, he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, August 14, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out