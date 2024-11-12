Mumbai police arrest Raipur lawyer for threatening Shah Rukh Khan

Mumbai: The police arrested lawyer Faizan Khan from Raipur, Chhattisgarh, for allegedly making an extortion call to the Bandra police landline and demanding ₹50 lakh from Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan. Police are completing transit remand procedures to bring Khan to Mumbai for further questioning. Shah Rukh Khan.

The arrest follows a threat call made to Bandra police station on November 5. When initially questioned about his mobile phone being used to make the call, Khan claimed it had been stolen on November 2, days before the incident, according to police sources. Mumbai police stated the accused's motive would be established during questioning in Mumbai.

Authorities traced Khan through the mobile number used to place the threat call. Bandra police travelled to Raipur on November 7 for questioning. Khan maintained his mobile phone had been stolen on November 2, for which he had filed a First Information Report at the local police station.

The Bandra police FIR notes that the caller demanded ₹50 lakh from Shah Rukh Khan, threatening to kill the actor if the demand wasn't met.

The call, received at Bandra police station, included the threat: "That Shah Rukh from Mannat Bandstand, if he doesn't give me fifty lakhs, I'll kill him." When police constable Santosh Dhodke enquired about the caller's identity and location, the response was, "That doesn't matter. If you need to write something, write my name as Hindustani."

Dikshit Gedam, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 9), Mumbai police, confirmed the caller's threat to kill Shah Rukh Khan if the ₹50 lakh payment wasn't made. "We are investigating the case further," said Gedam.

Given the serious nature of the threat, Bandra police registered a case under sections 308 (4) (extortion by threatening death) and 351 (3) (4) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.