Mumbai rains: Andheri subway closed, traffic hit in Kalina, Dadar, other areas

Mumbai: Torrential rainfall has disrupted normal life for Mumbai residents, with widespread waterlogging leading to traffic congestion across the city. A waterlogged street in Thane. HT Photo (Prafula Gangurde)

The Andheri Subway, a crucial east-west connector in Mumbai, was closed to vehicular traffic due to flooding of more than two feet. According to Mumbai Traffic Police, vehicular movement slowed significantly on the Eastern Freeway and at Dadar TT due to waterlogging, while the southbound coastal road experienced delays due to a vehicle breakdown.

Severe waterlogging was observed in numerous areas, impacting traffic flow. A traffic police officer stated, "There were no traffic jams as it was Sunday, but in several parts like Vakola, Sewree, Andheri East and West, Kalina, Dadar, Chembur, Parel, Sion, King's Circle, Goregaon, Mulund and Airoli, traffic movement was slow with delays of at least 15 minutes due to waterlogging and vehicle breakdowns."

The Mumbai Traffic Police deployed approximately 2,000 personnel across the city to manage traffic flow. "We are prepared for Monday as well, as it will be a working day," the official added.

Authorities have advised commuters to seek alternate routes to reach their destinations in areas affected by waterlogging.

The heavy rains continue to challenge the city's infrastructure and residents' daily routines, with authorities working to mitigate the impact and maintain essential services.