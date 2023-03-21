Mumbai Univ budget sets aside 50 lakh to celebrate G-20

Mumbai: The University of Mumbai (MU) in its annual budget has made a provision of ₹50 lakh each towards the celebration of the International Year of Millets and the G-20 presidency. The move has been criticised by senior Senate members of the Shiv Sena (UBT). HT Image

The university has also set aside ₹35 crore for digitalisation and ₹1 crore for a student help desk and single-window system. The budget of ₹811 crore was tabled and approved by the university authorities on Monday without any discussion, as no elected members were present in the Senate House.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Vilas Potnis, who is a nominated member of the MU Senate said, “The budget is not a document to which we can give approval within two hours. We need to discuss it more, as there is a budgetary provision to celebrate the G-20 presidency. What role does MU have in the G-20 presidency? We demand a day-long discussion on the MU budget, as we need to raise our points on it.”

Pointing out that the provision for digitalisation was very low, BJP MLA and Senate member Sunil Rane said, “MU must think much bigger than this. How can the university be digitalised in such a small amount? MU must think practically while preparing the budget. Right now, I am accepting it, but MU authorities must call a special meeting to discuss the budget.”

Professor Pradeep Kamthekarm, finance and accounts officer of MU, presented the budget for 2023-2024. Professor D T Shirke, in-charge vice-chancellor of MU, said, “This inclusive student-centric budget of ₹811 crore, which reinforces the National Education Policy and moves towards empowerment, was approved in the Senate on Monday. In this year’s budget, various innovative schemes and many development works have been given priority.”

Pradeep Sawant, senior senator from MU, rued that the university authorities had once again failed to provide student-centric facilities on the university campus. “Instead, they are making budgetary provisions for the G-20 presidency, which is very wrong,” he said. “We will raise our concerns with the university authorities in this regard.”

Budget highlights

New building – ₹50 crore

Digitalisation – ₹35 crore

Disability-friendly campuses – ₹22.50 crore

Vocational and skill development initiatives – ₹50 lakh

Annabhau Sathe Adhyasan – ₹20 lakh

Professor Bal Apte Gallery – ₹10 crore

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Research Centre – ₹25 crore