Monday, Aug 12, 2024
Mumbai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.31 °C, check weather forecast for August 12, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Aug 12, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Mumbai on August 12, 2024 here.

The temperature in Mumbai today, on August 12, 2024, is 27.91 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.31 °C and 28.54 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 79% and the wind speed is 79 km/h. The sun rose at 06:19 AM and will set at 07:08 PM.

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, August 13, 2024, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.36 °C and 28.64 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 76%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Today, in Mumbai the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 42.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
August 13, 2024 28.2 °C Light rain
August 14, 2024 28.57 °C Light rain
August 15, 2024 28.24 °C Light rain
August 16, 2024 28.49 °C Light rain
August 17, 2024 28.21 °C Light rain
August 18, 2024 29.05 °C Overcast clouds
August 19, 2024 29.78 °C Moderate rain

Weather in other cities on August 12, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 27.91 °C Light rain
Kolkata 31.64 °C Light rain
Chennai 31.51 °C Moderate rain
Bengaluru 26.05 °C Moderate rain
Hyderabad 28.69 °C Moderate rain
Ahmedabad 29.99 °C Light rain
Delhi 34.21 °C Light rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

