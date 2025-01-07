Mumbai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.99 °C, check weather forecast for January 7, 2025

The temperature in Mumbai today, on January 7, 2025, is 24.34 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.99 °C and 26.43 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 44% and the wind speed is 44 km/h. The sun rose at 07:13 AM and will set at 06:15 PM. Mumbai weather update on January 07, 2025

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, January 8, 2025, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.34 °C and 26.6 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 43%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Mumbai today stands at 179.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 8, 2025 24.34 Sky is clear January 9, 2025 25.58 Broken clouds January 10, 2025 25.92 Scattered clouds January 11, 2025 25.06 Overcast clouds January 12, 2025 24.80 Broken clouds January 13, 2025 25.55 Overcast clouds January 14, 2025 26.30 Sky is clear



Weather in other cities on January 7, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 24.34 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 21.36 °C Sky is clear Chennai 26.34 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 22.87 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 24.37 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 20.72 °C Sky is clear Delhi 17.11 °C Few clouds



To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.