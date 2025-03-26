Mumbai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.55 °C, check weather forecast for March 26, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Mumbai on March 26, 2025 here.
The temperature in Mumbai today, on March 26, 2025, is 27.92 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.55 °C and 28.06 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 63% and the wind speed is 63 km/h. The sun rose at 06:37 AM and will set at 06:50 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, March 27, 2025, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.06 °C and 27.49 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 63%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Mumbai today stands at 262.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|March 27, 2025
|27.92
|Sky is clear
|March 28, 2025
|27.45
|Sky is clear
|March 29, 2025
|28.37
|Sky is clear
|March 30, 2025
|29.77
|Sky is clear
|March 31, 2025
|30.15
|Sky is clear
|April 1, 2025
|28.75
|Broken clouds
|April 2, 2025
|28.92
|Broken clouds
Weather in other cities on March 26, 2025
