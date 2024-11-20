Mumbai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.99 °C, check weather forecast for November 20, 2024

Date Temperature Sky November 21, 2024 27.92 °C Broken clouds November 22, 2024 28.19 °C Scattered clouds November 23, 2024 27.75 °C Broken clouds November 24, 2024 27.91 °C Scattered clouds November 25, 2024 27.94 °C Overcast clouds November 26, 2024 27.75 °C Overcast clouds November 27, 2024 27.34 °C Broken clouds

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.45 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 23.97 °C Sky is clear Chennai 26.94 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 22.98 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 25.87 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 26.84 °C Sky is clear Delhi 24.74 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Mumbai today, on November 20, 2024, is 27.45 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.99 °C and 28.94 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 45% and the wind speed is 45 km/h. The sun rose at 06:49 AM and will set at 05:59 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, November 21, 2024, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.18 °C and 29.02 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 44%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Mumbai today stands at 185.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on November 20, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

