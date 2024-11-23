Mumbai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.99 °C, check weather forecast for November 23, 2024

Date Temperature Sky November 24, 2024 27.22 °C Scattered clouds November 25, 2024 27.18 °C Overcast clouds November 26, 2024 27.62 °C Broken clouds November 27, 2024 26.35 °C Overcast clouds November 28, 2024 26.83 °C Few clouds November 29, 2024 25.5 °C Scattered clouds November 30, 2024 25.17 °C Broken clouds

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 26.73 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 25.47 °C Sky is clear Chennai 26.26 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 25.39 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 23.52 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 24.84 °C Sky is clear Delhi 25.33 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Mumbai today, on November 23, 2024, is 26.73 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.99 °C and 27.57 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 44% and the wind speed is 44 km/h. The sun rose at 06:50 AM and will set at 05:59 PM.Tomorrow, on Sunday, November 24, 2024, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.9 °C and 28.22 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 46%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Mumbai today stands at 308.0, falling in thecategory. Everyone should be cautious. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Usage of masks and air purifying devices is advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on November 23, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

