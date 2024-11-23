Menu Explore
Mumbai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.99 °C, check weather forecast for November 23, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Nov 23, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Mumbai on November 23, 2024 here.

The temperature in Mumbai today, on November 23, 2024, is 26.73 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.99 °C and 27.57 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 44% and the wind speed is 44 km/h. The sun rose at 06:50 AM and will set at 05:59 PM.

Tomorrow, on Sunday, November 24, 2024, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.9 °C and 28.22 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 46%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Mumbai today stands at 308.0, falling in the very poor category. Everyone should be cautious. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Usage of masks and air purifying devices is advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
November 24, 2024 27.22 °C Scattered clouds
November 25, 2024 27.18 °C Overcast clouds
November 26, 2024 27.62 °C Broken clouds
November 27, 2024 26.35 °C Overcast clouds
November 28, 2024 26.83 °C Few clouds
November 29, 2024 25.5 °C Scattered clouds
November 30, 2024 25.17 °C Broken clouds

Weather in other cities on November 23, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 26.73 °C Broken clouds
Kolkata 25.47 °C Sky is clear
Chennai 26.26 °C Broken clouds
Bengaluru 25.39 °C Broken clouds
Hyderabad 23.52 °C Broken clouds
Ahmedabad 24.84 °C Sky is clear
Delhi 25.33 °C Sky is clear

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Mumbai weather update on November 23, 2024
Mumbai weather update on November 23, 2024

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai.
© 2024 HindustanTimes
