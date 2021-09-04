Mumbai: WR operated hospital to get oxygen plants

One of the first among Indian Railways, the Western Railway operated Jagjivan Ram Hospital at Mumbai Central will get oxygen plants. Two medical oxygen plants are likely to be operational in October and will provide 500 litres of oxygen per minute.

The plants are being constructed at the cost of ₹2 crore and are expected to provide oxygen to 200 patients everyday.

Initially the medical oxygen plants will be used to provide oxygen to patients admitted in the hospital. If there is a shortage of medical oxygen in the city, the railway authorities will provide oxygen to other hospitals.

Railway officials have stated that incase of a third wave, the oxygen plants will be of help as there will be no shortage of medical oxygen.

“The oxygen plants will be ready and functional in the first week of October. Whenever there is a next Covid wave, the oxygen plants will be able to cater to all patients and there will not be a shortage. It is part of an overall Indian Railways plan to set up medical oxygen plants across zonal railways,” said a senior Western Railway official.

Jagjivan Ram Hospital serves as a special Covid-19 treatment facility in the city. The hospital also has a dedicated Covid testing laboratory.

Intubation boxes for Covid patients are also available at the hospital.

Further, the hospital also has medical robots that are used to monitor Covid patients including checking of temperature, blood pressure, heart rate and oxygen saturation.