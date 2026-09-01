Mumbai, In a blow to household budgets ahead of the festive season, the price of fresh buffalo milk supplied from cattle sheds in Mumbai rose by ₹9 per litre to reach ₹102 per litre from Tuesday. Mumbaikars to feel the pinch as milk prices jump by ₹9 per litre ahead of festive season

According to the Mumbai Milk Producers' Welfare Association , the hiked rate will remain in place until February 28, 2027, to absorb a 60 to 70 per cent jump in milch animal acquisition costs and a 25 per cent rise in feed prices.

"The wholesale price hike by ₹9 per litre from September 1 means retail rates may also shoot up to ₹115-125 per litre or more, depending on the localities served, and the local demand," MMPA chairman C K Singh said.

The decision to increase the wholesale rate was taken at the bi-annual general body meeting of the MMPA, which supplies fresh buffalo milk through its network of dairies, neighbourhood retailers and farms.

The latest hike was the steepest in the history of the 70-year-old association. The previous increase was from ₹91 to ₹93 per litre in February, it was stated.

The move is likely to affect demand for milk, which generally rises by 35 to 40 per cent during festive and marriage seasons when large quantities of sweets are prepared at households and commercial establishments. It is also likely to increase the cost of milk-based drinks, chilled and frozen desserts and other dairy products.

MMPA members attributed the hike to a rise in the cost of maintaining and feeding buffaloes.

Singh said milch animal prices have seen a 60-70 per cent rise, while the cost of feed items such as "dana", "tuvar", "chuni" and "chana-chuni" have risen by an average of 25 per cent, along with higher costs of grass and hay among others.

Mumbai consumes more than 50 lakh litres of buffalo milk daily, of which MMPA supplied over 7 lakh litres, he said.

The latest increase comes ahead of major festivals including the Ganesh festival, Navratri, Diwali, Christmas and Ramzan, and the wedding season.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.