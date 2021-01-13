Mumbai's coronavirus positive cases breach 3 lakh-mark
The Covid-19 tally in Mumbai crossed the 3 lakh-mark on Wednesday and reached 3,00,471 with the addition of 675 new cases, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.
It took 307 days, since the first Covid-19 case was recorded in Mumbai on March 11 last year, to cross the grim milestone of 3 lakh cases.
The first 1 lakh Covid-19 cases were added in 130 days, whereas the next one lakh cases were added in another 72 days. The cases rose from 2 lakh to 3 lakh in another 105 days, as per the data.
With eight more people succumbing to the viral infection, the overall death toll in Mumbai mounted to 11,210 on Wednesday, the civic body said.
A total of 531 people were discharged in the day after treatment, taking the count of recoveries in Mumbai to 2,80,853, it said, adding that Mumbai is now left with 7,525 active cases.
Mumbai's Covid-19 case recovery rate now stands at 93 per cent, while the average growth rate of cases is 0.21 per cent and the average doubling rate of cases is 371 days, the BMC said.
With 15,419 new tests conducted in the last 24-hours, the total number of samples tested in Mumbai so far rose to 25,33,640, according to the BMC.
