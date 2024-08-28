MVA announces protests against Mahayuti over fallen Shivaji statue

Mumbai:The collapse of a statue depicting Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji has ignited a fierce political dispute between Maharashtra's ruling alliance and the opposition Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA). The MVA has announced plans to protest against the Eknath Shinde-led government over the incident. A statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, erected by the Navy and inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year, collapses at Rajkot Fort, in Malvan, Monday.(PTI)

On Wednesday, the MVA accused the three-party government of corruption and compromising Maharashtra's pride. The opposition coalition plans to stage a protest march at the Gateway of India on September 1, followed by a statewide 'Jode Maro' (slipper them) agitation beginning September 2.

These decisions were made during a meeting at Uddhav Thackeray's residence in suburban Bandra, attended by Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, and state Congress president Nana Patole.

Pawar placed the blame squarely on the state government. 'It is the responsibility of the state government as no statue can be constructed without its permission', he told reporters after the meeting. Thackeray labelled the government as 'anti-Maharashtra and anti-Shivaji Maharaj'.

Both Pawar and Thackeray alleged corruption in the statue's installation.

According to MVA insiders, the three parties have decided to target the alliance government over the statue issue, as it has already evoked strong reactions across the state. This comes at a time when the government is grappling with the Maratha reservation demand, which significantly impacted its performance in the recent Lok Sabha election. Shivaji Maharaj is revered by the people of the state, particularly the Maratha community.

The MVA's agitation coincides with protests against the Shinde government over the Badlapur school girls sexual abuse incident.

Since Monday, the MVA has been staging demonstrations across Maharashtra over the statue collapse. On Wednesday, the opposition coalition held protests in Malvan, Baramati and Sambhaji Nagar.

Meanwhile, tensions flared as followers of Bharatiya Janata Party MP Narayan Rane clashed with Shiv Sena (UBT)-MVA workers when MVA leaders visited Rajkot fort in Malvan, the site where the statue collapsed on Monday. The simultaneous presence of Rane and Thackeray at the fort led to a skirmish between their respective supporters.

Thackeray was accompanied by NCP (SP) state president Jayant Patil, opposition leaders in the state assembly and council, Vijay Wadettiwar and Ambadas Danve. The site is now under heavy police deployment.

Commenting on the agitation by BJP workers, Patil said, 'To cover up the sins of the ruling alliance and corruption in the statue work, the ruling party is playing such tactics'.

Thackeray dismissed the BJP workers' agitations as childish and criticised the ruling alliance for failing to construct a sturdy statue. 'I have told my party workers not to get involved in the politics of the ruling alliance. This is not the place for such things. But ruling party workers' behaviour is childish and reflects their upbringing. The ruling alliance made money from the statue work of Shivaji Maharaj', he said.

A metal statue of the Maratha warrior king at Malvan seashore, unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last December during Navy Day celebrations, collapsed entirely on Monday. The state government attributed the collapse to strong coastal winds. A first information report has been lodged against the contractor and sculptor.