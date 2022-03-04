MVA criticises Governor for leaving inaugural address midway
Mumbai The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition decided to take on Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Thursday over his decision to leave the joint session of the legislature after wrapping up his inaugural address in two minutes.
Koshyari ended his address to the state legislature’s budget session in just two minutes amid sloganeering by both the treasury benches and opposition. The MVA also pointed out that he did not wait for the national anthem.
Opening the debate on the governor’s address on behalf of the ruling side, senior Shiv Sena MLA Ravindra Waikar said that it was disappointing to see the Governor leave without completing his speech, which never happened in the history of the state.
On the other hand, a delegation of senior MVA ministers called on Koshyari on Friday evening to remind him that he is yet to nominate 12 members to the legislative council despite the state government recommending names 15 months ago. “He has not yet scheduled an election for the post of Speaker of the Assembly, though the legislature requested him to do so two months ago,” they said.
The state cabinet has decided that chief minister Uddhav Thackeray would write to President Ram Nath Kovind on the incident and express his unhappiness.
“The Governor’s speech is supposed to show the way towards progress. But as soon as he started his address, the opposition created a din, following which he stopped. It is sad and disappointing to see him leave the joint session because all the Governors in the past have completed their address, even in such circumstances,” Waikar said in the Assembly.
He further added, “While he was leaving, the national anthem started. He didn’t even wait for it. The Governor is expected to be present for the national anthem,” he added, criticising Koshyari.
On Thursday, a delegation of senior MVA ministers headed by deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, also met the Governor and requested him to hold the Speaker election. The chief minister has sent two letters to the Governor requesting permission for the Speaker’s election to be held on March 9, which includes the one submitted to Koshyari by the ministers’ delegation on Thursday. The first letter was sent by the chief minister on February 21.
The state government wanted to hold the Speaker election on December 28 but they could not get Governor’s permission. This led to an exchange of harsh words between Thackeray and Raj Bhavan. Even at that time, CM had sent three letters to the Governor requesting permission.
Koshyari has said that he was ready to permit the election in December itself but an amendment in the rules became an issue.
State food and civil supplies minister Chhagan Bhujbal said that they even requested Koshyari to allow the Speaker’s poll on March 9 as it is convenient for them. “We are ready to hold the election on any date he gives us,” Bhujbal said after the meeting.
He confirmed that the Governor mentioned about the language used in one of letters sent by the CM. “In response, I told him to forget whatever happened in the past and allow the polls as it has been pending for the last one year,” the food and civil supplies minister told reporters outside Raj Bhavan.
The delegation also requested Koshyari to clear appointments of 12 members to the legislative council, which is pending since November 2020. “It is not appropriate to hold it for so long. You are the head of the state, so take the decision,” Bhujbal said.
“He was positive and we are expecting positive action. A government with a majority has its own significance. We told them not to deprive the MLCs from working for the welfare of the people. They need justice,” said urban development minister Eknath Shinde, who was also part of the delegation.
