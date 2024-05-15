 Narendra Modi roadshow: Mumbai Metro to be partially shut from 6pm; advisory for train passengers, air travellers | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Narendra Modi roadshow: Mumbai Metro to be partially shut from 6pm; advisory for train passengers, air travellers

ByHT News Desk
May 15, 2024 04:39 PM IST

Mumbai metro services between Jagruti Nagar and Ghatkopar Metro Stations will remain suspended ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled roadshow.

Mumbai metro services between Jagruti Nagar and Ghatkopar Metro Stations are set to be suspended from 6:00 pm today until further notice due to security reasons, authorities said.

The roadshow, covering 2.5 km, prompts strict traffic advisories with multiple routes closed from 2 pm to 10 pm. (Vijay Bate/HT Photo/File)
Commuters are requested to plan their journey accordingly, a spokesperson of the Mumbai Metro One said.

The suspension is expected to impact thousands of commuters as the Ghatkopar-Andheri-Versova Metro service serves as a vital link between the eastern and western suburbs. More than three lakh commuters use the Metro services daily.

The advisory comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled roadshow in the Ghatkopar area in eastern Mumbai. Modi's roadshow, covering 2.5 km, will start at 8 pm from Shreyas Cinema on LBS Road in Ghatkopar, and end at Gandhi market.

The Mumbai Police issued a strict traffic advisory, shutting off multiple routes from 2pm to 10pm.

Vehicular traffic will not be allowed on LBS Road from Gandhi Nagar junction to Naupada junction and Mahul Ghatkopar road from Meghraj junction to RB Kadam junction. The AGL road from Ghatkopar junction to Sakinaka junction, Hiranandani Kailas Complex road towards Gulati Petrol pump junction, and Golibar maidan and Ghatkopar metro station (W) towards Sarvodaya junction will remain closed for traffic as per requirement.

To mitigate traffic congestion, alternative routes have been suggested, including the Eastern Express Highway, Western Express Highway, Andheri-Kurla road, Saki Vihar road, MIDC Central road, Santacruz Chembur Link Road, Sion Bandra Link Road, and Jogeshwari Vikhroli Link Road.

Passengers planning air travel or long-distance train journeys have been advised to plan their routes well in advance and use the alternative routes announced to ensure timely arrival at their destinations and avoid inconvenience.

The police have also banned the use of drones, paragliders, balloons, kites and remote-controlled microlight aircraft in the city. The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) has issued prohibitory orders banning the flying objects under section 144 of CrPC (Code of Criminal Procedure) from 00.01 hrs till 24.00 hrs of May 15 (Wednesday) and May 17 (Friday), the official said.

According to the orders, it is apprehended that during PM Modi’s visits to Mumbai, “terrorist/anti-social elements might launch attack using drones, paragliders, remote-controlled microlight aircraft and there is a likelihood breach of peace and disturbance of public tranquillity”.

News / Cities / Mumbai / Narendra Modi roadshow: Mumbai Metro to be partially shut from 6pm; advisory for train passengers, air travellers

