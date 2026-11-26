NAVI MUMBAI: The Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) has handled more than 4 million passengers in less than 11 months of commercial operations, crossing the milestone a month ahead of its first anniversary on December 25. While domestic traffic has driven the initial growth, new international routes and the proposed transfer of flights from Mumbai airport are expected to significantly expand its overseas operations.

According to figures released by the airport operator on Wednesday, NMIA recorded 4.10 million passengers as of November 25, including 4.09 million domestic and 0.01 million international travellers. Arrivals accounted for 2.02 million passengers, while departures stood at 2.08 million.

The airport recorded its busiest day on November 19, handling more than 27,000 passengers and 212 aircraft movements. These included 173 scheduled passenger movements, 20 cargo movements and 19 general aviation movements. IndiGo accounted for 122 scheduled movements, followed by Akasa Air (35), Air India Express (10) and FLY91 (six).

In its first 11 months, NMIA recorded 31,043 passenger aircraft movements, including 30,940 domestic and 103 international movements. IndiGo led with 24,777 flights, followed by Akasa Air (3,125) and Air India Express (2,955).

“Crossing the 4 million passenger threshold ahead of our first anniversary is a testament to the trust our passengers and airline partners have placed in Navi Mumbai International Airport,” an NMIA spokesperson said.

Winter schedule expands network; Jeddah next

The winter 2026 schedule will expand NMIA’s network to 45 domestic and two international destinations. Nine domestic destinations — Agatti (via Goa-Mopa), Bagdogra, Darbhanga, Guwahati, Jalgaon, Jodhpur, Ranchi, Sindhudurg and Udaipur — are being added.

International connectivity will expand with Jeddah services from December 15. This will be NMIA’s second international destination after Abu Dhabi, where flights began in July 2026.

The redevelopment of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, including the demolition of the northern section of Terminal 1B from January 15, 2027, is expected to accelerate the shift of international operations to NMIA.

IndiGo and the Air India Group plan to progressively transfer international services, while Akasa Air has announced plans to move its Mumbai-Jeddah flights. The proposed transfers by IndiGo and Air India Group could bring around 3 million additional passengers annually.

NMIA handled 40,868 tonnes of cargo as of November 15, including 9,216 tonnes of domestic and 31,652 tonnes of international cargo. Its freighter network connects 24 global destinations through 18 airlines.

The airport has an initial annual passenger capacity of 20 million, set to rise to 90 million after all development phases. Its eventual cargo capacity is projected at 0.5 million tonnes.