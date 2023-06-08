Lack of parks, open spaces frustrate residents of sector 50 E, Seawoods

Navi Mumbai: While Mumbaiites often complain about the lack of open spaces for recreation and sporting activities, it is unusual for Navi Mumbai residents to say the same about their city. However, sector 50 E of the posh Seawoods area stands out in sharp contrast to its image as a planned town. HT Image

Just over a decade after the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) carved out sector 50 E, residents of 90 odd high-rise buildings in this sector lament about the utter disregard shown by the planning authorities in providing them with playgrounds, markets and gardens.

Youngsters in the area play on the streets every evening posing a threat to their lives with active traffic. Meanwhile, fitness enthusiasts have to travel to other sectors to go for a walk and exercise in the open.

Resident welfare associations have voiced their complaints multiple times with authorities about the absence of public amenities and social facilities in this sector even as there are over 10 plots lying vacant.

“I have been residing in this sector for nearly a decade and even today, there are no gardens, no playground or any form of recreational facilities made available to us. Just like the positioning of the sector which is in a remote corner of the city, the treatment it has received from the planning authorities is step-motherly,” said Sandeep Sardana, a resident of the sector.

The resident’s angst about the issue resulted in several grievance letters written to CIDCO, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) and even the Urban development department (UDD).

70-odd residential societies from this sector just six months back had addressed their concerns independently. In the letter, authorities were asked to get plots no 118A, 118B, 118C, 118D and 118 E allocated for public amenities.

“Each and every society on their independent letterhead had demanded provision for gardens and playgrounds from CIDCO. But there has been no response to date. In response to our demand, even the UDD has asked the planning authority to take appropriate measures. Every evening the roads of this sector turn into a playground as there is no other place where the youngsters can play,” said ND Ghag, the chairman of Seawoods Welfare Association Group.

The women residents also echoed the views. Residing in the node for years, no access to public amenities has made it necessary for women to travel to adjacent sectors for recreational purposes.

“Since there are no open spaces within this sector, I along with my 2 kids often walk up to the NMMC headquarters. I take a stroll while my kids cycle and play. Eight years ago, when we moved here, there used to be a small garden with swings and slides but it was never adequately maintained. Since all of the societies have commercial spaces, there are ample shops providing various products but from a recreational aspect, there is absolutely nothing,” said a resident Radhika Joshi.

Another resident Adv Prabhanjan Gujar spoke about the hardships faced in hosting cultural events.

“As of now Ganapati festival is done on the open ground, but how long we can do that is uncertain as the land is yet to be acquired by NMMC. In the absence of a community centre, the residents make makeshift arrangements on the service road,” he said.

“We are aware of the issue and have repeatedly asked CIDCO to transfer the plots reserved for public amenities, but there is no response. NMMC will continue to remind CIDCO to transfer such plots at the earliest,” the Navi Mumbai municipal commissioner Rajesh Narvekar told HT.

A Senior CIDCO official said he would study the grievances and look into what measures could be taken.