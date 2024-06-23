NCP leader suggests alliance with VBA, sparks buzz of Ajit’s exit from Mahayuti

Mumbai: While the BJP and Shiv Sena have been in a game of one-upmanship of who is the ‘elder brother’ in Mahayuti and attempts are being made to sideline the Nationalist Congress Party, Ajit Pawar’s aide on Saturday suggested that he should form an alliance with Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi president Prakash Ambedkar for the upcoming assembly elections, sparking speculations of NCP breaking away from the alliance. Mumbai, Jun 11 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar during the party's foundation day program, at Shanmukhananda hall in Mumbai on Monday. (ANI Photo) (Deepak Salvi)

NCP spokesperson Amol Mitkari fired a salvo at Mahayuti and said, “Some people want Ajit Pawar to quit Mahayuti. Attempts are being made to single him out for the performance of the alliance in Lok Sabha elections. I think Ajit dada should consider an alliance with Prakash Ambedkar. This will lead to major changes in Maharashtra politics,” Mitkari told the media persons. “I have made this suggestion. The decision is up to Ajit dada and Ambedkar,” Mitkari added.

Mitkari’s remarks have sparked speculations whether Ajit Pawar will leave the Mahayuti alliance and contest assembly elections separately. These speculations began over a week ago when an article in RSS mouthpiece, Organiser Weekly, said that BJP’s brand value was affected due to its alliance with Ajit Pawar-led NCP. Following the dismal performance of the alliance in the Lok Sabha elections, there are voices within the BJP that the voters as well as grassroots workers of the party were unhappy with Ajit Pawar. The BJP has been protesting against allegations of corruption against Ajit and his colleagues such as Chhagan Bhujbal and Hasan Mushriff. A few BJP leaders were also of the opinion that the deputy chief minister should contest separately so that a three-way contest between the MVA, NCP and BJP-Sena alliance could benefit the ruling alliance.

Chief minister Eknath Shinde led Shiv Sena too is not very happy with NCP being the third party in the alliance. Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has denied that the BJP wants the NCP to leave the ruling alliance.

The ruling Mahayuti alliance could win only 17 out of 48 Lok Sabha seats in the general elections while the MVA won 30 seats. One seat went to an independent, Vishal Patil, who has announced his support to Congress. Ajit Pawar led NCP and contested four seats but lost three including the prestigious Baramati. It could not win any seat in the sugar belt spread between western and north Maharashtra where Ajit Pawar’s strength lies. With Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) winning 8 seats, including four in the sugar belt, the BJP is doubtful over the nephew’s capacity to transfer the traditional NCP votes to the Mahayuti.

A senior NCP leader said there was no decision on such a move but the party leadership is looking at different options.

“We have been insisting that we will not give up our secular ideology even though we are in alliance with BJP-Sena. Our top brass will see what is the viable option for the party’s future. Ambedkar could be one option,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ambedkar’s party, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) said it could consider an alliance only if the NCP quits the Mahayuti.

“Our stand is clear. We will not have a truck with any party which is associated with the BJP. We can’t consider a tie-up with NCP since it is in alliance with the BJP. They should quit the Mahayuti first,” said Rekha Thakur, state president of VBA.