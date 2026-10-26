NCP rules out merger, presses for finance portfolio and vacant cabinet berth
MUMBAI: There will be no merger between the two factions of the Nationalist Congress Party, one headed by Sharad Pawar (NCP-SP) and the other by Sunetra Pawar (NCP)
MUMBAI: There will be no merger between the two factions of the Nationalist Congress Party, one headed by Sharad Pawar (NCP-SP) and the other by Sunetra Pawar (NCP). This was confirmed in two meetings held on Sunday morning: one of the NCP’s core committee and the other with chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.
In the first meeting, at NCP president Sunetra’s official residence, senior NCP leaders sought clarity on the possibility of a merger between the two factions amid intense speculation over a potential realignment. Sunetra made it clear that the party was opposed to any merger. The position was subsequently discussed at a meeting with Fadnavis, where NCP leaders also pressed for the finance portfolio to be returned to the party.
During the meeting with the chief minister, senior NCP leaders said they had been hearing from several sources that the BJP leadership was in direct talks with the NCP-SP leadership over the latter joining the National Democratic Alliance at the Centre and the Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra. There was also speculation that the Sharad Pawar-led faction could secure two to three ministerial berths in the state cabinet. “However, without wasting too many words, the chief minister responded that nothing of that sort was on the cards and the NCP would remain their only alliance partner,” said a senior NCP leader.
Maharashtra NCP-SP president Shashikant Shinde also ruled out a merger. “Never. There is no discussion and no merger will take place,” he said on Sunday afternoon after the party’s core committee meeting at the Y B Chavan Centre.
Finance portfolio remains bone of contention
At the meeting with Fadnavis, the Sunetra-led NCP delegation, which comprised Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare, Chhagan Bhujbal, Hasan Mushrif, Dhananjay Munde and Parth Pawar, renewed its demand for the finance portfolio, which the party had held till its president Ajit Pawar died in January 2026. The NCP has been consistently seeking the portfolio but the BJP has shown no inclination to relinquish control of this key department.
While the issue has increasingly become a bone of contention among the ruling allies, the renewed demand significantly came days after the Economic Offences Wing reportedly issued notices to two officers on special duty in Sunetra Pawar’s office, pertaining to the controversial Mundhwa land deal involving her son Parth Pawar. “It has been a long time. The state finance portfolio should now be handed over to us. The issue has also been discussed among us and our MLAs. This is not right,” Bhujbal remarked.
Bhujbal, however, remained optimistic, claiming that Fadnavis had assured them that there was no dispute over giving the finance portfolio back. “He has assured us this will be done once certain processes are completed, as the state is currently grappling with the drought crisis and financial arrangements are being made to address it,” he said. “We are likely to receive the portfolio before the legislature’s winter session.”
This is not the first time that NCP leaders have approached Fadnavis for the portfolio. Patel and Tatkare met him on June 5 to begin with. The demand was unanimously backed during an NCP meeting on September 10, at which the party decided to assert its position and push for the finance portfolio for Sunetra, planning a delegation to meet union home minister Amit Shah and Fadnavis. Later, Sunetra and Parth Pawar met Amit Shah and pressed again for the portfolio.
At the Sunday meeting with Fadnavis, the NCP also sought to fill its vacant cabinet berth, which has remained unoccupied since Manikrao Kokate was forced to resign, following his conviction in a cheating and fraud case in December last year.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORFaisal Malik
Faisal Malik is a senior journalist with over two and a half decades of experience covering Maharashtra’s politics, governance and public policy with a deep understanding of the state’s political landscape. He is a Senior Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times and has been associated with its Mumbai edition for more than a decade. Based in Mumbai, Faisal currently covers three major political parties in Maharashtra — Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and NCP (Sharad Pawar). Over the years, he has extensively reported on major political developments, combining investigative insights with in-depth field reporting. His coverage has spanned a wide range of issues, from drought, farmer suicides, major development projects and grassroots challenges to major electoral battles, including three Lok Sabha and Maharashtra Assembly elections — 2014, 2019 and 2024. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with ‘The Asian Age’ and ‘Dainik Bhaskar’. An avid tea enthusiast, he enjoys reading history, Urdu literature and classical poetry. When away from the newsroom, he writes Urdu poetry inspired by human emotions, life's experiences, meaningful reflections and relationships. An amateur photographer, Faisal is passionate about capturing moments that often go unnoticed by the naked eye.Read More
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